“Vocal heroes” of the Berliner Philharmoniker: This is the Berlin children’s choir is rehearsing now via video conference – culture

It is Thursday afternoon. The choir practice begins. The young singers are sitting on their chairs. Suddenly one of the participants stands up, goes to the kitchen and returns shortly afterwards with a drink in Hand and a cat on the Arm in the sample.

She sits down and pretends nothing happened. Whether you mitsinge be?’ the voice coach asks. She nods silently, opens the mouth to a minimum and your sing-along singer contemplates on the screen as if they were part of a new television series.

Choir rehearsal via Zoom video conference

Since some weeks the “vocal heroes”, the children’s choir-Ensemble of the Berliner Philharmoniker via Zoom video conference samples. The Ensemble was founded in 2013, at three locations in Berlin-Moabit, Schöneberg and Hellersdorf is rehearsed in four different age groups.

The goal of the Philharmonic is to provide access to classical music to all children, it is to promote “cooperation and neighbourly” and “education and equality of opportunity”.

Now a choir Director John Wolff is in his schöneberg apartment, makes warm – up and vocal exercises. The singers can hear him, their microphones are muted. On his Tablet, he sees only the mouths of his charges and to go. Choreography can be rehearsed. A musical work does not, however,.

“I’m talking into a Tablet, and will hopefully be understood”

“We do not know whether the children sing,” says Wolff. “And something especial, it is of course. I’m talking into a Tablet, and will, hopefully, understood. What are the children doing, not with wars myself. The most Important thing for a choir Director remains on track: the joint music-making.“

But for the children it is a welcome change from their very limited lives. The schools are closed, as well as the afternoon care. Many other Hobbies are not currently possible. The choir samples, at least, can be maintained, thus ensuring at least for a little employment.

Also, for the parents a relief

Vivian Keischgens site Manager of the vocal heroes, and thus the mediator between the organization office and the artistic Team. Likewise, she keeps in close contact with the parents. “Not only the children, also the parents are glad that there is to do for your children something. You have more structure in your day.“

Tend to be appeared a lot of schools overcharge you, as would your students currently something. “This is, of course, for the parents to be a burden, if you need daily to Buffalo with your child to school.” The kids will love this digital mode of operation, recognize the fact that samples of a lot of dial, where you normally would have to be in to participate. The boredom seems to be great.

A planned concert is on the Brink

An upcoming concert on may 11. May, usually the peak of the joint choral work, currently stands on the Brink – still is not in sight, when the output constraints can be relaxed. Together with the ensemble, members of the Philharmonic and the audience a colorful sing-along program should be listed with songs from all over the world.

Should larger people collections then still be possible, there are already Considerations, this concert digital align. The children were excited by the idea, anyway. Finally, says Keischgens, “the use of digital media for the Generation of normal and everyday for us”.

The most important thing to a short – playing music

If the children do not miss the normal choral work anyway? “Definitely,” says Wolff. The choir singing it is much more than just sound. To come together, to meet his friends and be part of a community. Can represent digital samples maybe in the future a Supplement to the choir of operation?

Tend not to believe Wolff. “The contact is too impersonal.” A lot of conversations, just within his team, he could run very well via video conference. “A musical Work is not possible. On the other hand, it is probably the best thing you can currently do.“