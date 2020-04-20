Virtual concert “One World: Together at Home” | United Nations

This weekend was held the virtual concert “One World: Together at Home“. Some of the most famous musicians in the world collaborated with the world health organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen movement, to thank the millions of health workers and others at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and to collect donations for the WHO.

At the eight-hour Online event, which was organized by Lady Gaga-took part, among others, Stars such as the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Beyonce, John Legend, Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, and Taylor Swift. Also the German Band Milky Chance performed their Hit Song “Stolen Dance”.

UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, reported in a video message to word in which he thanked the spectators, musicians, organizers, sponsors, and scientists. He also repeated his call for a global ceasefire.

Here you can watch the concert later.