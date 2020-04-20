Total Recall: that’s Why the Remake of 2012 is so bad

“Total Recall” (2012) by Len Wiseman, is one of the worst Remakes in film history. Here are 5 reasons why Paul Verhoeven’s Original from 1990 is much better.

On Saturday, the 18. April, 2020 22:20 shows in a Seven-Director Len Wiseman’s “Total Recall” (2012) in the TV. The eponymous Remake of the sci-Fi classic “Total Recall – total memory” from the year 1990 shows Colin Farrell in the lead role. Both films take the short story “memories en gros” the authors, Philip K. Dick (“Blade Runner”) as a source of inspiration. The later “Total Recall”Remake also steals a lot of the previous film. And the not successful. Here are 5 reasons why the Remake will be a waste of time for you or already was.

That’s why Total Recall is the 2012 is so much worse than the original film

The “Total Recall”Remake (2012) it has to do with a large model of the Science-Fiction and Action cinema. The Original from 1990 was directed by Paul Verhoeven (“Starship Troopers”) and has, in the main, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Ironside and Sharon Stone roles.

Actually, the Film by Steven Spielberg with Richard Dreyfus (“jaws should be rotated”) in the main role, however, in the long history of the film, the creators by changed hands several times. The result is a bright, poppy Action Thriller with spectacular Special Effects and ultra-brutal Action-sequences. Therefore, the “Total Recall”Remake can’t compete:







1. The spells are too slow in the case of “Total Recall” (2012)

Movies with Arnold Schwarzengger you looked in the 1980s and 1990s, not only because of the exciting action scenes, but also for the off-hand sayings of the charismatic Austrian. Among the many classic lines in the Film, a brutal farewell to his false wife (Sharon Stone) Arnold’s: “Consider that a divorce.” In comparison, Colin Farrell is a much-too-serious Hero in “Total Recall”Remake and the script has hardly provide interesting dialogues.

2. The “Total Recall”Remake doesn’t play on Mars

Changes made in Remakes are always welcome, because they are evidence of originality. But who actually came to the nonsensical idea, the main attraction of the Original film, the scene on the red planet, to share with an ugly Britain of the future? So you got rid of the Farbenfroheit of the original for the more dreary, dark mush that is typical for Director Len Wiseman (“Underworld”).

3. “Total Recall” of 2012 is not brutal enough

In the Original 1990 Paul Verhoeven and Arnold Schwarzenegger are not held back and gave the Fans an ultra-brutal, bloody Actioner. Of exploding heads and plenty of artificial blood, each track is missing in the “Total Recall”Remake. So the Action is arbitrary and has little to offer from the visual opulence of the original. It is a lot of shooting, but only anonymous batches, you don’t even really notice to be taken.

4. Len Wiseman’s staging of the arts does not come close to Paul Verhoeven

In the previous ranking list of the best movie adaptations of Philip-K.-Dick-templates Total Recall ranks “” from 1990 is certainly behind the majestic Sci-Fi Noir masterpiece “Blade Runner” (1982). But as much fun as in this trendy Hollywood spectacle, one rarely has the heady, ambiguous stories by Dick. A main reason for this is the exciting staging of the Dutchman, Paul Verhoeven is. Since Resident Evil “Director Len Wiseman can’t keep up”with its drab Aesthetics, and lack of Humor.

5. Kate Beckinsale is a moderate substitute for Sharon Stone

At the time of the Total Recall remake Kate Beckinsale married Director Len Wiseman, and put them in his “Underworld”films, as a tough Action Heroine in tight leather Outfits. And Beckinsale makes as the murderous wife of the protagonist, who is hunting him, the greatest fun at the “Total Recall”Remake. But the then young Sharon Stone has power (before her breakthrough with “Basic Instinct”) is already a trace of demonic and multi-layered pre -.

These are the best films of the decade according to IMDb. Here are the best Space movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best Science Fiction movies on Amazon Prime Video. The “Total Recall”Remake from 2012, you will not find including.

