To TikTok: Bella Hadid hair presents color!

Bella Hadid (23) is most famous for her flawless looks and her top model Status known. In the past, she was a campaigns not only in the face of many advertising, they also had countless appearances on the big catwalks of the world. In your Job you could make your changeability long proof, now, the Beauty surprised but also private with a very special makeover: From her dark brown Bob, a gray hair was magnificent.

In a Videothe 23-Year-old on the platform TikTok published, shows, together with Lauren Perez. The Influencerin is in the movie “Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning” to be, in addition, Lauren also belongs to the close circle of friends Kylie (22) and Kendall Jenner (24). In Bellas Clip of the beauties speak in the Canon: “Hey! You think we look like twins? Now, we’re not.” There is a certain Resemblance, but nevertheless, because the two women to present their new partner look: Bella and Lauren both wear grey colored hairstyles. You finish the chant, finally, with a loving Statement: “We are only best Friends.”

While Bella surprised her Fans with a striking new Look, holding back her sister Gigi Hadid (24) up to now, with big changes. After all, the supermodel seems to be through trendy Outfits to Express and be committed to at least fashionable for the color.

Display

Instagram / bellahadid Bella Hadid, Model

Display

TikTok / Bella Hadid @babybella777 Bella Hadid and Lauren Perez, 2020

Display

Getty Images Gigi and Bella Hadid in August 2019

19 Clear! Looks great! 92 No, for me that would be nothing.



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de