These TV roles that almost went to another Star

How please?! Jennifer Aniston (51) not played as Rachel Green in Friends, or the dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen from other than Emilia Clarke (33)? For many movie and series fans, this idea seems almost impossible! Celebrity flash has compiled for you the eight most famous roles, almost of a different actor or a different actress should have been represented and some of the revelations will definitely make for Surprises.

Courteney Cox as Rachel?

Originally, Courteney (55) had not applied even for the character of Monica Geller in “Friends”, but wanted to be Rachel Green. You have recognized but even that girlfriend Jen is better suited for the Job, and she should play Monica. “I’m not very like her… I’m so clean like Monica, but I’m neat. (…) And I’m not so ambitious, although some people would say my Partner, Johnny McDaid (43), the opposite,” explains Courteney in the Podcast Off Camera With Sam Jones. In addition, languages Jane Krakowski (51), Tiffani Thiessen (46) and Tea Leoni (54) for the role of the fashion crazy Rachel.

Rumer Willis as Serena van der Woodsen?

Would have become the kingdoms of Serena, the Upper East side in Gossip Girl almost not blonde, but dark hair? Actually, the daughter of Bruce Willis (65) Rumer (31) wanted the role in “Gossip Girl”. The Casting Director was, however, a somewhat lesser-known actress, and opted for Blake Lively (32). Furthermore, first of all, Ashley Olsen (33) was provided for the brunette Blair Waldorf.

Iwan Rheon as Jon snow?

The commander of the night’s watch in Game of Thrones should only be another play, and although Iwan Rheon (34), was from the third season as Ramsay Bolton to. In an Interview with The Telegraph he once explained that the Director had to be between two candidates to decide: Him and Kit Harington (33). Luckily, the game remembered, however, for a couple of years later Ivanso this could still be in the game at GoT.

Lucy Hale as Hannah Montana?

How would it have been, if not Miley Cyrus (27) Hannah Montana would have become? When she was 15 years old, had applied also, Lucy Hale (30) for the role of wig-wearing singer. And years before the TV series was filmed. With Pretty Little Liars you should have been just as satisfied.

Elizabeth Olsen as Daenerys Targaryen?

This Olsen Twin was denied a leading role in the popular series “Game of Thrones”: Emilia Clarke Elizabeth (31) as the mother of dragons, was first in the conversation. In your Casting you should not have seemed particularly convincing, and she even once said in an Interview Live With Kelly and Ryan: “It was terrible. I thought: ‘This is unpleasant for me, I’m sure it is embarrassing for you, and nobody will enjoy that experience.'”

Matt LeBlanc as Phil Dunphy?

In the hit series Modern Family brings Ty Burrell (52) aka Phil Dunphy regularly for the Fans to Smile. However, it is also interested in Matt LeBlanc (52) for the role. To USA Today he betrayed the reason for his refusal: He had read the script and just not realized that he would be the Right thing to do. “I know what I can and what not. In addition, it makes a lot to me to have a lot of fun on the Couch to lie”, quipped Matt.

Matthew Broderick as Walter White?

Even if the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker (55) had played in the Film “love for infinity” once a physicist, he refused the Job for the chemist Walter White in Breaking Bad. According to rumors, the actor and Director not to have liked the Walter character just after he had read the script. The inventor of the “Breaking Bad” should have been Bryan Cranston (64) to be excited about.

Rob Lowe as Derek Shepherd?

Grey’s Anatomy-honey, Derek shepherd, better known as McDreamy – got the face of Hollywood Star Patrick Dempsey (54). Previously, Rob Lowe (56), however, had shown interest in the doctor series, the abandoned, but then on the Post. In the Podcast WTF with Marc Maron gave Rob to: “I have the role of McDreamy in ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘rejected. It cost me probably $ 70 million.”

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, alias Rachel Green ("Friends")

Rumer Willis and Blake Lively alias Serena van der Woodsen ("Gossip Girl")

Iwan Rheon and Kit Harington alias Jon snow ("Game of Thrones")

Lucy Hale and Hannah Montanna

Elizabeth Olsen, and Emilia Clarke alias Daenerys Targaryen ("Game of Thrones")

Matt LeBlanc and Ty Burrell alias Phil Dunphy ("Modern Family")

Matthew Broderick and Bryan Cranston alias Walter White ("Breaking Bad")

Rob Lowe and Patrick Dempsey alias Derek Shepherd (Grey's Anatomy)

"Grey's Anatomy" Cast

