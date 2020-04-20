These Stars do for a breathing mask is a good figure!

You can create a new fashion trend! Many celebrities go due to the current Situation in domestic Isolation. Nevertheless, some of the known fixes from time to time, cars on the road, whether it be for a walk in the neighborhood, great for Jogging or shopping in the supermarket. More and more Stars to cover in this case your face and prove impressively: Health comes first, and may even look extremely stylish!

Michelle Hunziker (43) surprised recently with this Paparazzi snapshot, which shows you at a shopping in the Italian Bergamo. During the small tour, the pretty blonde with Leggings, comfortable sports shoes, a casual Sweatshirt of the fashion company Trussardi and a large face mask was on the move. The sweater should be happy to hear your husband: Designer son, Tomaso Trussardi (37).

Casual also “Blurred Lines”singer Robin Thicke (43) strolled to the supermarket: His Outfit was very sporty, he had on a black T-Shirt and a black Jogging pants, topped off with a Sneaker classic by Adidas. Robin continued on his walk, also on safety and therefore on a mask as an accessory.

Naomi Campbell (49) has caused in the past already caused a stir: For a flight model engine of the protection measures on the top, and put on a full protective suit. In this photo, the Beauty ceased to be the full outfit, instead, you rounded off your luxurious style with a simple hygiene mask.

When it comes to fashion, is likely to be familiar with Cara Delevingne (27) well, after all, she was one of the muses of Designer Karl Lagerfeld (✝85). Also she covered her face while Shopping. To match your Outfit, the British chose a black mask, which emphasized their rock Style. To combined your loose print shirt, the Model is frayed denim shorts and white sneakers.

Here are the American actress Jennifer Garner (47), which you may recognise from films such as “Elektra” or the series “Alias The agent” made a trip with the bike. Your Mouth guard was a special model: The mask is printed with a floral pattern. The playful Design would fit particularly well with your loose, Casual Look.

During her role as the Doctor in the television series Dr. House, the American actress Olivia Wilde (36) came in with respiratory protection masks in contact. Recently, she showed privately in a relaxed, casual Look: Black mask, casual pants and denim jacket with cool sneakers in a checkerboard pattern.

At the Grammy Awards in January, Billie Eilish (18) acknowledged not only all the five awards, she wore a face mask. The “Bad Guy”-interpreter presented in an All-Over Look of the Italian fashion label, Gucci belongs to the mask. These offers because of the thin mesh material, although little protection, but was nonetheless an important Statement.

