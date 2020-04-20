These accessories carry the Stars

In the case of the Influencers, and celebrities we can learn from the us in terms of Style, if required, a little. This is true not only for the Outfits themselves, but also for the small additions that spice up the Look even more, namely the accessories. Fashion experts have identified for the summer 2020 on-Trend accessories and we have looked how the Stars wear them. Here you can learn more.

Summer accessories 2020: link chains to decorate Lena Meyer-Landrut, Zendaya & Marcus Butler

Are all popular chains of coarse elements, which can be either worn the normal around the neck or as a goggle strap. Lena Meyer-Landrut is wearing on Instagram currently is often a sweet, rather delicate Link chain to Look, in this case, with a padlock as a pendant.

Clearly klunkeriger a Variation of the piece of jewellery in Zendaya looks. The beautiful actress wore at a fashion Event, a great Statement necklace.

For his Style Model, and treasure of GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger is known. Marcus Butler has the Link chains for this Outfit directly multiplied. According to the Motto: doing it right!

Hair accessories to keep hair from the face & are in Trend for the summer of 2020

If the width of hair bands or large clips: these Accessories are supported in this summer, because the hair doesn’t look tamer only good, but keep the mane from the face. Especially fashionable but Hair towels be you can, for example, as the Ex-GNTM-candidate Taynara Wolf in the hair node.

Also Klaudia Giez alias Klaudia with a K, a protégée of Heidi Klum was. It combines a colorful hair scarf with simple braided pigtails and creates a Vintage Look.

Huge sunglasses as an accessory eye-catching and at the same time protect the face

Frames in may The summer of 2020 like to be great. A bit Modemut belongs to the so-called Shield Sunglasses this. EEZ-Star Cheyenne Pahde was now during the Self-Isolation of Coronavirus-crisis, a gaudy-sporty Outfit, and crowned it with a Shield glasses.

Also sunglasses, which are reminiscent of models from the 70s are very popular. DSDS-juror Oana Nechiti managed to find, for example, a real piece of work.

Whether link chains, big sunglasses, or hair cloths: Everything was already there and could be found in drawers at home quite yet. Maybe you get in the mood to poke around a little bit and accessory Trends for the summer style 2020 to. A Lot Of Fun!