The Witcher: Dark Geralt lights up in the sun light – the First image from season 2

Grim, Henry Cavill looks through the Brokilon forest

16. April 2020 11:56 PM Reading time: 1 Minute



Geralt shines in “The Witcher” season 2 in a new light! Despite the rotation stop show runner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich post an optimistic image of the second season of the Netflix-Fantasy series. It looks to you at network world!

Finally, there is the first image from “The Witcher” season 2 to see. To sweeten the quarantine time has show runner Balmy Schmidt posted Hissrich a picture from the Set of the second season. Since “The Witcher” season 2 succumbs due to the Coronavirus pandemic is currently a production stop, the image shows Henry Cavill as a Witcher, Geralt of rivia to an older snapshot.

You can see a forest (which is probably the Brokilon-wall), a tent (which is very likely part of what you will see, finally, in the case of Netflix), a very prominent pompom-micro at the top left, and Henry Cavills role of Geralt of rivia, which is peeking out from behind a pine tree in the Background. The sun laughs and makes for Lens Flares as Star Wars Director J. J. Abrams, you couldn’t have done better can make.

Hissrich commented on her picture with the words: “The sun will again Shine. Until then, stay home and stay safe.” Apparently, your joy can be on the second season of the Coronavirus pandemic, not affect. And rather, it is aimed at the Fans, that the health and safety of the people is much more important than any shooting.

Game of Thrones Star is leaving the “The Witcher”-a Set with Coronavirus



Like all the other series “The Witcher” from the Coronavirus was forced into the knee. A prominent guest performers of the second season, “Game of Thrones”-Star Kristofer Hivju, was even tested positive for the Coronavirus. In the meantime it is Hivju but better, as he confirmed on Instagram. So far there is no official start date for the 2. Season of “The Witcher” will be announced, but you have to expect that the internal goal of the Start is moved.

Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer back, therefore, probably only in the spring of 2021. Then we, what has it posted with the forest, the Balmy Schmidt Hissrich know has.