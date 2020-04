Also, some of the former “The Walking Dead”cast member on the series. © Gene Page/AMC/WD productions LLC Courtesy

Many Fans of “The Walking Dead” not to see the series for a long time. This also applies to the performers – reveals a former actor.

+++Caution, followed by Spoiler-for-3. and 4. Season of “The Walking Dead”+++

Currently the 10 runs. Season of “The Walking Dead” .

. Not all Fans of the series have remained loyal for so long.

A former “The Walking Dead”actors reveals more that he looks at the series.

The opinions to “The Walking Dead” from fall divided. While most viewers are likely to agree to consider the first squadrons as have managed to multiply the number of critical voices with each Season. In particular, the brutal death of fan favorite Glenn (Steven Yeun) has ultimately led to many long-time viewers of the series after 7. Season the backs have returned.

But also a former “The Walking Dead”-Star not to be a long time to date. For this, he calls for a comprehensible reason.

Former “The Walking Dead”Star reveals why he has the series been canceled

Actor David Morrissey embodied in the 3. and 4. Season of “The Walking Dead”* the “Governor”. The figure is considered to be the first great enemy of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group long before Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)* and the Whisperer were ever an issue. At the end of the 4. Season of the Antagonist dies, however, when I try to ermodern Rick.

Since then, Morrissey is not a part of the “The Walking Dead”Casts more. The Express the actor reveals, however, that he had seen the series yet continue to be – at least a few of the following episodes. After half of the 6. Season was for him but in the end: “I’m not up to date, I’ve just seen the first half of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s first season.”

In comparison to many other viewers, where the action is not agreed, after a while, it’s called Morrissey, however, another reason for his “The Walking Dead”-stop: “I have not ceased to be so because I like the series. It was just too much, because I look at me at the Moment to many other things.”

You can also read: “The Walking Dead”-rumors – return of Lori Grimes actually?

David Morrissey is hoping for a “The Walking Dead”-Comeback

In his time on the Set of “The Walking Dead” recalls David Morrissey by the way, very gladly. He even hopes that his character in the planned film about Rick Grimes* shows up again: “There are films and in some of them you might tell the origin stories of characters. I would be very glad if you would tell, as for my character it all began. I have no information. However, I had much fun during the filming of the series and I enjoyed it, to play my role. If you ask me whether I would like to return to the Set, I would do the.”

Also interesting: “The Walking Dead” Will return Michonne? Serial maker comment.

Video: “The Walking Dead”Star Chandler Riggs: he makes today

Learn more: “The Walking Dead” – Other character could in 10. Season on a brutal way to die.

Your opinion is asked

soa

These are the series-favorites of the Stars If Helene Fischer is not on the stage, looks at you also like to a series. The image of the woman know what she likes: As a true Country Fan you will like “Nashville” especially. The series is about a Country singer, which arrived at the end of their career. © picture alliance /Rolf Venn Bernd/dpa The musician Ed Sheeran likes to write romantic Songs. One of his favorite series, however, is anything but romantic. “Family Guy” relies more on Satire and Comedy. In an episode of the singer is mentioned by the way, even as Radio Hamburg reported. © picture alliance/Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa Barack Obama watching TV? Yes, the former President of the United States looks even like one or the other series. Among his favorites is the highly-acclaimed crime drama “The Wire” and “Breaking Bad”. © picture alliance/dpa/Sven Hoppe But not only is Barack Obama is a big Fan of “Breaking Bad”. Singer Rihanna can start with the exciting story of main character Walter White a little, and followed the series up to its Finale. © picture alliance / Andrew Cowie/EPA/dpa What a feeling to watch full singer like Adele in your spare time? The answer is: “The Walking Dead”. That doesn’t seem to fit at all, but tastes are always different and sometimes quite surprising. What a feeling to watch full singer like Adele in your spare time? The answer is: “The Walking Dead”. That doesn’t seem to fit at all, but tastes are always different and sometimes quite surprising. © picture alliance/Andrew Cowie/EPA/dpa No, the “Game of Thrones”author George R. R. Martin doesn’t call is definitely the eponymous series as his greatest favorites. Instead, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly that “Ozark” has it done to him. Especially the Netflix Thriller is pleasing to him because of the profound characters. No, the “Game of Thrones”author George R. R. Martin doesn’t call is definitely the eponymous series as his greatest favorites. Instead, he betrayed Entertainment Weeklythat “Ozark” has it done to him. Especially the Netflix Thriller is pleasing to him because of the profound characters. © picture alliance /dpa/Christian Charisius Kim Kardashian is not a big Fan of the series, with fictional actions. Instead, the news shows like “Dateline” or documentary series such as “Forensic Files”, as TheTalko reported. Kim Kardashian is not a big Fan of the series, with fictional actions. Instead, the news shows like “Dateline” or documentary series such as “Forensic Files”, as TheTalkoreported. © picture alliance/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa Chris Pratt, known to many from the “Guardians of the Galaxy”-films by Marvel, was just as excited as millions of other people, in particular, from a series: “Game of Thrones”. His favorite character is by the way, Arya Stark. Chris Pratt, known to many from the “Guardians of the Galaxy”-films by Marvel, was just as excited as millions of other people, in particular, from a series: “Game of Thrones”. His favorite character is by the way, Arya Stark. © dpa/picture-Alliance/Jörg Carstensen In spite of the many kids that Angelina Jolie needs to take care of, the actress occasionally, time to turn on the TV. What are you looking at? The animated series “King of the Hill”! It is, however, not a children’s series, but a cartoon with hard Satire for adult audiences. In spite of the many kids that Angelina Jolie needs to take care of, the actress occasionally, time to turn on the TV. What are you looking at? The animated series “King of the Hill”! It is, however, not a children’s series, but a cartoon with hard Satire for adult audiences. © picture alliance /Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

*tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Central office network.