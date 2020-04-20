The series will resume? · KINO.de

2001 Smallville”, the story about Clark Kent, grows in the course of the series in the role of Superman in “followed. A continuation is possible?

Before DC and Marvel ansagten the relentless struggle in the cinema halls of this world, followed by “Smallville” the teenage years of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and his friends and enemies. Of course, Batman and Superman have always been the powerhouses of DC, but “Smallville” illuminated a different side of the man of steel.

While “Superman”-start watching movies with his arrival on earth and later in adulthood, re-insert, illuminated this series to the youth of Superman. In the process he learns not only with his powers and his responsibility to all humanity – especially beautiful here, the focus is on the relationship of Clark Kent and Superman’s Nemesis Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), who are friends at the beginning of the series. Other super heroes from the Comics, well-known opponents have a guest appearance.

“Smallville” season 11: The sequel comes out different than I thought

In the tenth season of Clark Kent accepts his destiny and becomes Superman. He gets the famous Superman costume and save mankind from extinction – for the first, but as we don’t know for the last Time.

2011 Smallville took place after this final season to make his way back in the printed Form. The series was run as a Comic book Fort. The eleventh season was in “Smallville Vol. 1: Guardian“ and other Print and Digital publications told.

“Smallville” Season 11-Alternatives for super heroes Fans

The choice of such series is after the Renaissance of the super heroes, fortunately, is very large. Who wants to stay in DC, one can plunge with “Supergirl,” “The Flash”, “Batwoman”, “Arrow” or “Gotham” in adventure. Who is more likely to Marvel, to look forward to 2020 for a new season of “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.” and the new series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

