Tennis pros want to prevent deforestation – Motherland online

Anyone who has will be given more. The tennis players of France, Britain and the United States, which can also count in normal times, a very generous support, may count this time on your national Association. Several tens of millions of languages in the framework of a Corona-aid package for players, Coaches, tennis teachers, club and sports facilities. You can afford it, thanks to the million, which the Grand Slam tournaments every year in profit.

Of such a money blessing Swiss Tennis can only dream of. The President René Stammbach is dismissive. “Unfortunately, we are not able to help all of our players that are affected by this pandemic”, he explains to the news Agency Keystone-SDA. Also, the Swiss Association anticipates a loss of revenue. The longer can not be played, the greater they are. “The consequences if the whole season would be, I do not dare to even think about,” he says thoughtfully.

After all, Swiss Tennis is financially solid. For some players that do not belong to the top earners, is the crisis, however, soon, even existence-threatening. Stefanie Vögele (WTA 109), Viktorija Golubic (WTA 123) and Henri Laaksonen (ATP 137), the all heard in the last year, at least partially, the Top 100, earned in 2019, ranging from around 250’000 440’000 dollars in prize money. In spite of high taxes, travel costs and salary for Coach or physiotherapist can be of life, and also a little something for worse times, like now on the side. As a self-employed, you should also make at least part of their revenue loss currently on the acquisition of replacement compensation.

Thoughts about the future as a professional

Worse it looks for the third category of tennis players. The Swiss Davis-Cup-player Sandro Ehrat, number 393 in the world, said to the television SRF: “I worry currently my professional career. The Situation makes me a little scared. I also have a family.” Of course he’ll think of how, and whether, to the 29-year-old father of a son. The Schaffhausen-based, however, on the view that the stars are not to blame. The new citizen Conny Perrin, WTA number 255 and is currently in California, a curfew affected, explained to the Keystone-SDA, however: “I hope that the discussions will lead to improvements for all Circuits. ATP (men’s), WTA (women) and ITF (tournaments of lower categories).”

The Coronavirus exacerbated a crisis that has been brewing for a Long time already latent. At the top of millions to be earned, but starting at about rank 200 in the world rankings of tennis players are struggling to Survive, even in normal times. The French star coach (among other of Serena Williams) Patrick Mouratoglou does not indicate that the sport of tennis live, only of its Stars. You should also think about the players behind the Top 100. He imagines a kind of minimum wage. And the Georgian Sofia Shapatava, number 371 in the world, and in the last year, with a cash prize of 15’000 dollars, demanded in an Online Petition financial support by the associations. After all, other sources of income such as hours of coaching, Interclub competitions or prize money will be tournaments outside of the WTA dried up.

Help plan the top earners

At least in the case of men first aid in the Pipeline seems to be. Various media reported on Saturday of a Plan by the ATP-gamers Council under the leadership of President Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has been designed. It provides for a relief Fund to augment the players in the Top 100 (plus the Top 20 in doubles). The contributions were between 30’000 (Top 5) and $ 5,000 (double-space from 51 to 100). The four Grand Slam tournaments, will each contribute half a Million, of the ATP Finals at the end of the year you want half of the prize money in the funds flow. Overall, there is a pot of more than four million dollars.

The goal is to let the players on the world ranking of 250 to 700 per 10’000 dollars to bridge the current crisis. “We believe that we must join together to help these players,” – quoted by the French sports newspaper “L’equipe” from the letter of Djokovic. “Many of them are thinking of leaving the Tennis, because they can’t financially survive.”

The help of other kind could there be of Swiss Tennis. “If you are allowed to play again, we will strive to organize more tournaments for the best players of Switzerland” reveals Alessandro Greco, head of elite sport. “Maybe with, maybe without an audience. But you will want to play match before it is played on the professional tour again.” Whether it will this year, does not dare Greco to prophesy. Despite the help, the time of tennis professionals for the majority, not easier. (sda)