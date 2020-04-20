Superstar Morgan shows you her Workout in the ninth month of football

Alex Morgan is a Superstar in women’s soccer. Also in the ninth month of pregnancy, you can be in your training plan, not grinding.

At the Moment the football is because of the Coronavirus pandemic still. Last summer saw the world in a different way. Alex Tomorrow was crowned the U.S. women’s two-times world football champion. Nine months later, the Superstar is pregnant, expecting first child.

More than nine million Followers it has on Instagram with your pregnancy Updates, posts but also training videos. The Fans are fascinated. The baby belly is not holding the striker of the maximum benefits. In the comments to joke User: “This Baby will come with a six-pack to the world.”

With all the anticipation and in spite of the support of their Fan community, the 30 plague-Year-old currently Provide. Blame the Corona-crisis and the measures taken in the United States to the containment of the Virus.

She was “anxious and stressed” because her husband is not allowed to be at the birth with her. Servando Carrasco is a professional soccer player, although much more unknown than his wife. He game for the MLS club LA Galaxy.

In the USA women for the birth must be currently alone in the hospital to prevent the further spread of the Virus. Morgan: “No woman should be forced to have to the largest and most painful experience of your life without your Partner are going through.