Style critique: Anna Wintour in sweatpants! Now the world really is

The “Vogue”-Boss reports to the home office. In Jogging Pants. Wait, what?! The corona crisis really lift all of the laws from the fishing. Now only one question remains: Is the earth really round?

Wif we will ask ourselves one day, in what Moment we knew that the Corona-crisis had taken a much more devastating effect on all our lives than in the first Lockdown-shock adopted by many a fashion freak, the vertüderte the insulation for a long while with “The Devil Wears Prada”reps will say, perhaps: When Anna Wintour was in sweatpants pictures. That was the Moment when it was clear: Our lives will never be as it once was.

Yes, you read that right. The “Vogue”-Boss and leader of the international fashion industry, sent a photo of himself in the Instagram Ether, the shows at home while sitting at a Desk. In a red Jogging pants with white side stripes and a practical zipper bag. To Wintour wears a striped sweater – well, to the Maritime leisure Look of the British Royals grab and even if’s times a tiny bit casual should be. If you are asking yourself now, how to detect Wintour in your home office Costume at all is, where she is wearing but otherwise preferably patterned dresses and tailored design coats: It is the black sunglasses is layered, the Wintour apparently, even when working at home self-assurance.

Anna in sweatpants – that’s a shock

On the Internet what pants are, presumably, as “the Jogging photo” will go down in the fashion annals, resulted in a serious riot. Dedicated Instagram users kramten quotes, which, according to Wintour should have excluded the Wearing of Jogging pants for categorically. And now she’s wearing a copy! Shocking! Must be in the Corona-insulation really all of the laws challenged? Anna Wintour in sweatpants, that is – that is, as if the Pope would suddenly doubt the celibacy! Or we would not have us suddenly sure whether the earth really is round!

The 70-year-old “Vogue”-Boss is, for decades the undisputed Queen of High Fashion. It is at the top of the international fashion elite, is the class President and a Director at the same time. And if Wintour is flirting always with the current pop culture, is also a Kim Kardashian on the Cover, because it is the equivalent of the Zeitgeist – so it embodies but, as no Second of a scene, the traveling fashion show to fashion show to the world, and the exclusivity of the first-hand experience is still the digital participation represents progress. Wintour operates about no personal Instagram channel. That engages you in the home office, to pants with a bloat-friendly waistband, takes the world of fashion, the last spell the rest of the past Couture times, the was held in the Digitalisierungsära difficult with elaborate Shows of exotic places to the Flicker – the Influencer must have what items.

Everything else in Corona-times

But crazy Corona puts everything on the head. Our relationship to Everyday look and dress codes. So politicians are suddenly very publicly to their quarantine vanity and stage in the social media as a “Self-made hairdressers“. To show everything: I’m one of you. Because it results in a twisted logic, but again the sense that, of all things, the strictest fashion judge of all time in the home office switches on a Style-gear down and in the most comfortable pull-on pants throw. To show: I, Too, am one of you.

#Weareinthistogether, well, the Canon of Oh-so-positive Hashtag-affirmations, you know, Yes. A note on this: Anna Wintour discusses at the moment, the future of the fashion industry, no longer in secret private meetings, but in public Zoom Calls. For the Talk series “Vogue Global Conversations”, you can register online, with the photo of the Boss in sweatpants, the magazine makes advertising for the conversation project. Hi, Yes you can turn off time – if the degree special TV show runs out of Corona-special-Extra -.

Now you want to read even more style reviews? Here you will find more, not always tongue-in-cheek texts.

You have a crazy Outfit noticed? Then please feel free to contact our ICONIST-style critic julia.hackober@welt.de!

Follow us under the name of ICONISTbyicon also Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.