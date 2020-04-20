Stayingat home with Drake: Everything you need to know about his new Villa in Toronta

The house of Aubrey “Drake” Graham with the nickname “The Embassy”, was a long-term project. The four-time Grammy award winner began six years ago with the construction of his palatial house in Toronto (we are speaking here of 4645 square meters), when he was 27 years old. He brought the renowned canadian interior designer Ferris Rafauli into the boat, in order to achieve his domestic Vision.

It is in more ways than one is a big deal. The most magnificent mansion was designed with a view to the legacy of the Superstars. “Since I built it in my home town, I wanted to, that the structure is 100 years. I wanted it to monumental proportions and the monumental feel,” said Drake, of the American edition of “Architectural Digest” (“AD”). “It is one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” (We guarantee, it is.)

Here are 7 reasons would settle, why we us during the period of quarantine at Drake

Numerous wardrobe options for the home office

Drake’s house, photographed for AD Feb 2020

Drake’s wardrobe includes two floors. TWO floors. If it be the rarest Pair of sneakers is good enough for the way into the kitchen, there are in close proximity to a wide range of Birkin Bags from Hermès, which he collects according to the “AD” for quite a while. Take a seat on one of the diamond-coated seats and weigh your options.

Live concerts without the Stream

Drake on the cover of AD Feb 2020 © Photography Jason Schmidt

Drake has a custom-made Bösendorfer concert Grand piano, designed by Takashi Murakami and Rafauli in his “Great Room” that looks exactly as the Name describes. To put the Whole thing in the right context, is the impressive and unique (the Rafauli as one of the most valuable of Drake’s possessions referred to) under a 13-Meter-high ceiling. No later than 20 clock you will have probably have forgotten, anyway, where in the house your iPhone charger left, treat yourself to a digital Detox and make it to a piano concert of “Fake Love” cozy.

The redefinition of the Home Workouts

To distribute, rather than for a spontaneous abdominal muscle training sofa cushions on the living room carpet, an Indoor basketball court with NBA dimensions available. The audience can watch from a safe distance (on an in the wall recessed plush-Couch).

The Original Background for the own “Toosie Slide”-TikTok-Post

Yes, it is Drake’s private House, the you in music video “Toosie Slide” see.

Flattering lighting conditions for Zoom Calls

Drake’s house, photographed for AD Feb 2020 © Photography Jason Schmidt

It is not too difficult, good light conditions in Drake’s house track. The “AD” reported that Drake’s chandelier, which is actually more like a “light sculpture”, with more than 20,000 hand-cut Swarovski crystals is equipped. Best as a replacement for the office would be suitable for the “Great Room” (of course only if no one strums a melody on the piano), under the giant Version of Lobmeyrs historic Metropolitan chandelier, in 1963, originally in the New York Metropolitan Opera House should illuminate.

Self-Care

Drake’s house, photographed for AD Feb 2020 © Photography Jason Schmidt

We are not sure what would keep the owner of the house from the DIY bath bombs recipes on YouTube, in the bathroom, you expect at least a 1814-Kilo tub crafted from a single Block of black marble. This is the perfect place to be for an hour with a spontaneous homemade face mask made from overripe Avocados to turn off.

The perfect excuse to go to bed early

Drake’s house, photographed for AD Feb 2020 © Photography Jason Schmidt

You know, if you say: “This thing weighs a ton.” Now, the bed of Drake (from the “Grand Vividus”series of Hästens) supposedly weighs actually a ton. Even more impressive: In the bed with a Whiskey – and-champagne Bar. Perfectly, if you put three episodes deep into “Tiger King”, and through the night want to make. Yes, we understand, why the master bedroom (have we mentioned that it is 297 square meters?) Drake’s favorite place in the whole house. You should, however, respect Drake’s night rest and the volume of your Laptop, turn down, because: “The bedroom is the place where I rest at the end of the Evening of the world and where I open my eyes, to seize the day,” he said “AD”.

