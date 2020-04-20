Sony giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4

The owner of a Playstation 4 can enjoy as of today, the free games. In the framework of the “Play At Home”-action away Sony in Austria the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection. It contains the first 3 adventures of the Uncharted series. In Germany players will receive a Journey and Knack 2. The action should remind you, while the Corona-measures at home.

The games are a reward for players to be able to distract yourself during this time. The Download may take a little longer, because Sony the network would like to keep utilization low. The action runs until may 6. May. You have downloaded the game, you have it for unlimited time.