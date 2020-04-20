So Jennifer Aniston style her hair!

You don’t know the actress Jennifer Aniston with many hairstyles, so she is wearing her hair in everyday life or on the red carpet, but mostly open. And hardly anyone knows that Jennifer Aniston actually has no smooth hair, but, by nature, a restless type of hair with light waves has. But it shows now more and more often also in Public. Now, tell your Stylist what products he creates the hairstyles of Jennifer Aniston, how he works with your waves, and by which, Styling Spray, your hair always look natural.
Hairstyles à la Jennifer Aniston: These products are used by your Stylist for your hair
The hair stylist of Jennifer Aniston, Chris McMillan, has revealed on his Instagram channel, which products he used for the hair of the actress and most importantly: How to style hairstyles with your natural waves. For a casual Red Carpet Look, he makes the hair of Jennifer Aniston’s initially air-dry, to give a base for the Texture and to work with your natural waves.
For better manageability and an unwanted Look of Jennifer Aniston and her hair stylist swear by the Detangling Spray from Drunk Elephantthe hair fall loose, a beautiful Shine to get and you can style them simply with a comb. Following Chris McMillan complemented Paste a Conditioner and a Styling in order to fix the waves and make the hair more voluminous appearance. With a straightener, he selects arbitrary strands and perfected the natural hair structure.
Hairstyles-wonders: What is the Styling Spray for the hair of Jennifer Aniston so special?
The American Beauty Label Drunk Elephant stands for its natural products, which have harmful influences such as toxins or silicones is omitted – so it’s very healthy for the hair, and still meets the requirements, which Stars such as Jennifer Aniston to your hairstyles.
By the ingredients, it is easier for the hair through combing, on the other hand, it supports the structure and amplified waves, or a bumpy Texture. And the Best part: as soon As you style the hair à la Jennifer Aniston with the Spray, you get a healthy glow and an unwanted Look.
Hair like Jennifer Aniston: So you used the Spray for hairstyles
Give the Spray after showers in towel-dry hair, and focusing mainly on the tips, which dry out quicker. The formula of dough in the hair, so that it is distributed over the entire head. Now you can let your hair either air dry or directly with the Styling to begin, because The Detangling Spray from Drunk Elephant has a heat protection and is thus also suitable in front of the Blow drying well.