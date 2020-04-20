So Jennifer Aniston style her hair!

You don’t know the actress Jennifer Aniston with many hairstyles, so she is wearing her hair in everyday life or on the red carpet, but mostly open. And hardly anyone knows that Jennifer Aniston actually has no smooth hair, but, by nature, a restless type of hair with light waves has. But it shows now more and more often also in Public. Now, tell your Stylist what products he creates the hairstyles of Jennifer Aniston, how he works with your waves, and by which, Styling Spray, your hair always look natural.

Hairstyles à la Jennifer Aniston: These products are used by your Stylist for your hair

The hair stylist of Jennifer Aniston, Chris McMillan, has revealed on his Instagram channel, which products he used for the hair of the actress and most importantly: How to style hairstyles with your natural waves. For a casual Red Carpet Look, he makes the hair of Jennifer Aniston’s initially air-dry, to give a base for the Texture and to work with your natural waves.

For better manageability and an unwanted Look of Jennifer Aniston and her hair stylist swear by the Detangling Spray from Drunk Elephantthe hair fall loose, a beautiful Shine to get and you can style them simply with a comb. Following Chris McMillan complemented Paste a Conditioner and a Styling in order to fix the waves and make the hair more voluminous appearance. With a straightener, he selects arbitrary strands and perfected the natural hair structure.