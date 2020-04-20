Selena Gomez sued video game to $ 10 million for brazen copy of your image

A “Fashion Game” from China uses in a rather blunt way, a photo of Selena Gomez. The American singer and actress complains now to 10 million dollars.

The game-Clothes Forever – Styling Game from the Chinese developer Guangzhou Feidong Software is a Mobile Game which “you allowed all of your fantasies and be the Fashionista, to born you were”. In fact, the game was about to go with the own character and the Celebrities on Shopping-Tour. Basically, there is no wrong in principle, were it not for the Shopping of the required Diamonds, the cost depending on the number in the Store between 1 and 100 dollars.

Selena Gomez sued Guangzhou Feidong Software and to the British rights holders MutantBox Interactive Limited, but not because of aggressive micro-transactions, but because of the unauthorized use of your imageespecially your photo for Flare magazine, which has simply been assumed to be mirrored in the game. In the suit says according to Variety:

“Not even if you had been asked, would have Gomez use in a game, which would apparently bring through shady methods, the user to make in-game purchases in the amount of up to 99.99 dollars to Fund imaginary purchases in the game or Features to unlock.”

Selena Gomez is in this game, however, is in a prominent society. Next to her is also to be found Pictures of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid in the game, even the Beckhams are allowed to smile in the Background.

Selena Gomez could not get the single suit. What are the magazines, the other images were stolen?

