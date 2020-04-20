Selena Gomez: her own cosmetics line!

The singer had brought a few weeks ago their new Album ‘Rare’ on the market. Under a similar name you want to conquer the Beauty world. In an Interview with ‘Interview Magazine’ didn’t tell you now, that the line to meet today’s standards: “It is not necessarily that you need these things to feel pretty. But to my Generation, all of this pressure, a certain way to look, and I wanted to make a line, which takes away a bit of this pressure. I use for my campaign are real people. I have 48 shades of primers and Concealer. It’s all very pure and simple.” According to the ‘rarebeauty.com’ to come out of the line this summer.

But privately, the American seems to have “arrived” and not ” out ” at the moment entirely on, to find a Partner. Via Instagram Selena recently stated: “Many of you know how much I’ve been looking forward to publish a Song called ‘Boyfriend’. It is a happy song that you can always fall back again and again to get up, when you fall in love, but also know that you need anyone but yourself to be happy.” She added: “We have it written long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I don’t want to make it clear that a friend is far from at the top of my priority list. Just like the Rest of the world, I pray for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic.”