Seen? “Stranger Things”-Millie Bobby Brown has a new set of teeth

Millie Bobby Brown (16) is ecstatic with her new Smile. The actress is thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things, in the meantime, everyone is talking about. Since 2016, the Teenager is also in the constant spotlight and is often photographed. The 16 enthusiastic-Year-old with her gaiety. But what struck so far, their slightly crooked side teeth. Now Millieafter you asked for them to straighten.

How Daily Mail now, you’ve probably used Invisalign, a nearly transparent braces that corrects a misalignment of the teeth one after the other. Similarly, you could have a teeth whitening, as a dentist, the newspaper reported. “It looks like you would have to get two veneers made of porcelain, in order to improve your side teeth,” he added. Millie itself has not commented on the possible treatment. It is established that your teeth look in comparison to the previous substantially straight.

The time, the actress for change has chosen is quite suitable. Because the shooting for the new “Stranger Things”-season are because of the current situation for the time being on ice. In addition, it is Millie only recently, 16 years old. Generally speaking, going to be advised that girls should only from this age, interventions such as these to hear, since the jaw and the bones develop before too strong.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown at the SAG Awards 2018

Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown at the Moncler Fashion Show

Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix-Star

