RTL uses in the short term, on Hollywood against the “Masked Singer”

The lively refurbishment work on the RTL-program go on. Next Tuesday, the channel will take a film against “The Masked Singer” into the program. Also late in the evening, the Schema is changed once again.

Alexander Krei



17.04.2020 – 13:12 PM

RTL will convert his program next Tuesday, in the short term. Instead of a repetition of the ranking show “die 25…”, the Cologne-based channel, instead, prefer to be on a game film. Instead of stories, the “film Hollywood immediately” should, sets the RTL on the real Hollywood, and with shows starting at 20:15 the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Glenn Close.

Finally, the film was little more than a half a year for Vox and recorded a nearly 13 percent market share. Two-digit values will now hope also in the case of RTL, after “The 25” least of all in competition to “The Masked Singer” and “the cave of The lion” with little more than seven per cent among 14 – to 49-Year-old disappointed. A week later, however, as planned, “The 25 should be: If a second changed the whole of life” broadcast.

Meanwhile, RTL shall, on late Tuesday evening again changes. So there’s already starting next week, to 22:to see 20 at the repetition of “Take me out” with Ralf Schmitz, a 23 watch Temptation Island”, which is not unlike the last – planned – sent now, but in a double pack follows after all”. In the following weeks, RTL relies on the Interplay of “Take me out” and “Temptation Island”.

Finally, the Cologne-based broadcaster had overturned multiple times and can be programme – not least as a reaction to “The Masked Singer,” which runs because of the Corona break now until the end of April. As a result, the Start of the second season of the RTL have been moved to series “night sisters” recently on the beginning of may.

