Rain in New York: these are the DVD Highlights of the week – TV News

A few weeks ago, “by the way”, the autobiography of Woody Allen, in Germany

appeared, this has reignited an old discussion again: In the book detailing

84-Year-old his views on the abuse of his adoptive daughter, Dylan, what

his Ex-wife Mia Farrow since 1992, accused. While All denied the allegations always

and was ultimately acquitted in court, nevertheless, several authors tried to

the publication of the book prevent. Also the release of his film “A Rainy

Day in New York” was in the Beginning not easy: In the Wake of the MeToo-the debate had

the main performers Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez distanced from the filmmaker

and their fees to charity. Amazon Studios, which had produced the Film, refused to

to get even, the movie to the cinema, which led to a dispute to. In

Germany and other European countries, it has been shown yet. Now appears

“A Rainy Day in New York” for the home cinema – as well as “Jumanji: The Next Level”, and

“Lara”.

“A Rainy Day in New York” (VÖ: 23. April)

For an Interview with an acclaimed Director (Liev Schreiber) travels Ashleigh Enright

(Elle Fanning) with her boyfriend Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet) to New York. But

from the planned couples weekend will be nothing: While Ashleigh on the film set of

one Chaos to the next slides, learns Gatsby Shannon (Selena Gomez), sister

his Ex-girlfriend, know. And so to hide all the full of get caught up in a love tangle

loose Ends … “A Rainy Day in New York” is men’s fantasy and little girl’s dream

at the same time. The Film is equally romantic, cheesy, and funny how it only

Woody Allen creates. Timothée Chalamet, of his role as alter Ego of the young Woody

All invests is a stunner. But Elle Fanning as the excitement period of the Hicks at the end of the Junior reporter

is the true Star of this film.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

USA, 2019, Director: Woody Allen runtime: 89 minutes

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (VÖ: 23. April)

Two years after their adventures in “Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle” trips, two

the young people from the first Film game again in the video to your buddy Spencer

To liberate (Alex Wolff). You will be accompanied by Spencer’s grandfather (Danny DeVito)

and his friend Milo (Danny Glover). In the form of randomly-assigned avatars shared

Dr. Smolder Good Stone (Dwayne Johnson), A Professor Of Oberon (Jack Black), Franklin “Mouse”

Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) it is from now on, any amount of

To overcome barriers … With “Jumanji: The Next Level” has Co-writer and Director Jake

Kasdan is once again an adventure, not just with great action sequences and

crisp effects may come up, but also plenty of Slapstick, amusing

Dialogues and the lovingly designed characters has.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

USA, 2019, Director: Jake Kasdan runtime: 124 minutes

“Lara” (VÖ: 23. April)

Lara (Corinna Harfouch) is a woman, the your 60. Celebrates birthday alone, mercilessly

in the handling and the wishes ignored other usually. For this, she makes no

Errors, in your opinion, is correct and can be emotionally nothing. Definitely

no criticism of man (Rainer Bock), the son (Tom Schilling) or mother (Gudrun Ritter),

the prefer to stay in a safe distance to her. But as the son of Viktor just look at her

Cheers days, to call the he did not time, a major piano Concerto has, buys

Lara all the cards for the evening to give them away … Corinna Harfouch braces

this Film alone, your Director of Secret lays in silence. “Lara” is the finest

The art of acting in front of the enchanting scenery and, moreover, a very wise Film, the

his wisdom, in all modesty holds it back.

Price of DVD: approx 14 Euro

D, 2019, Directed By Jan-Ole Gerster, Runtime: 94 Minutes

Elisa Eberle