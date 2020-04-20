Politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao – “life is too short to read the Bible!”

Politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao
The
Filipino politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao encouraged, Jesus
Christ, contact: “Life is too short.
Make sure that you have a personal relationship with God. Read
You the Bible.”Manny Pacquiao professional boxer
and politician in the Philippines. As the latter he put down a long time ago
the last Monday in January as national Bible day festival. In the current year
were distributed on this occasion, 100’000 Bibles.
“The only book, the
is needed”
The death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant touched Pacquiao tremendously. I reminded him, once again, how short life actually is. He wrote in Instagram: “life is too short in this world. So be sure that
Do you have a personal relationship with God. (…) Read the Bible, because they
will lead you to the whole truth. The Bible is the guide of life.”
In addition, he said about the
Book of books: “The Bible is the only book we need to
to discover the basic truth about how we know God and how we deal with him our way will go.”
God filled the hole
Earlier, Pacquiao was
heavy drinkers have been. In addition, he owned a Strip Club and a Casino.
His wife, he was unfaithful, until she wanted to divorce him.
The Christian Faith changed Boxer Manny Pacquiao reported basic (Livenet). The nondescript hole in
his life was filled. And the nagging feeling of, “I’m nobody, I
have to prove myself again and again”, was washed away by the love of God.
“All of God!”
Grew up Manny Pacquiao in abject poverty. “Everything I have, has
God’s given me. God has given me this strength. I used to be on the
Street slept, and was hungry. I never would have thought that God sent me
once to the point, it would lead to where I am today,” said the multiple
Boxing world champion in a previous Interview.
He has never forgotten where he
came in here for. So he gave away 150 houses to homeless people and said: “Thank God, he
used now just for me to help you.”
