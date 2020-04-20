Politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao – “life is too short to read the Bible!”

Politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao

The

Filipino politician and Boxer Manny Pacquiao encouraged, Jesus

Christ, contact: “Life is too short.

Make sure that you have a personal relationship with God. Read

You the Bible.”Manny Pacquiao professional boxer

and politician in the Philippines. As the latter he put down a long time ago

the last Monday in January as national Bible day festival. In the current year

were distributed on this occasion, 100’000 Bibles.

“The only book, the

is needed”

The death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant touched Pacquiao tremendously. I reminded him, once again, how short life actually is. He wrote in Instagram: “life is too short in this world. So be sure that

Do you have a personal relationship with God. (…) Read the Bible, because they

will lead you to the whole truth. The Bible is the guide of life.”

In addition, he said about the

Book of books: “The Bible is the only book we need to

to discover the basic truth about how we know God and how we deal with him our way will go.”

God filled the hole

Earlier, Pacquiao was

heavy drinkers have been. In addition, he owned a Strip Club and a Casino.

His wife, he was unfaithful, until she wanted to divorce him.

The Christian Faith changed Boxer Manny Pacquiao reported basic (Livenet). The nondescript hole in

his life was filled. And the nagging feeling of, “I’m nobody, I

have to prove myself again and again”, was washed away by the love of God.

“All of God!”

Grew up Manny Pacquiao in abject poverty. “Everything I have, has

God’s given me. God has given me this strength. I used to be on the

Street slept, and was hungry. I never would have thought that God sent me

once to the point, it would lead to where I am today,” said the multiple

Boxing world champion in a previous Interview.

He has never forgotten where he

came in here for. So he gave away 150 houses to homeless people and said: “Thank God, he

used now just for me to help you.”

16.04.2020

Daniel Gerber

Jesus.ch / info chretienne / Godreports / Christian Today / the Gospel Herald