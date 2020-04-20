Pietro Lombardi, Serge Gnabry “gouged out”: What was with Sandra

The love life of a singer Pietro Lombardi it is a mystery. Now he spoke to the alleged Vie Serge Gnabry his dancer Sandra Kaminska.

Since his separation from Ex-wife Sarah Lombardi Pietro Lombardi, is Single. So it’s no wonder that his Fans are waiting transfixed on News of his private life and directly sit up and take notice, as soon as Pietro expressed interest in a woman. Least of all, this was a case of “Let’s Dance”-a Participant in Lili Paul-Roncalli the case, a few months ago, in turn, the singer had a crush on “Love Island”-Melissa. Of the two Flirts, nothing Serious developed, however.

Television DSDS-Juror: Lili Paul-Roncalli responded unexpectedly to Pietro Lombardi’s pickup Line Do you remember the summer of 2019? At the time, looked… Read more “

Also to the dancers who appear in my music videos, there are always speculations, least of Natali Czesak, who was Pietro’s new Hit “Drake & Rihanna” together with him, circling the hips.

A different lady, the music videos of the former American idol winner’s appreciated in the past as dancer, Sandra Kaminska, which is 2018 in the Video for the Song “Phenomenal” awareness. Which is now supposed to be loud “Bild.de” with footballers Serge Gnabry in a relationship. The Outlet “Sport 1” joked then, the Bayern Star had even gouged Pietro Lombardi in the race to Kaminski’s heart. The grip Lombardi now on, and wrote in a post in his Insta-Story “haha, post of the day, I gouged” and congratulated Gnabry Give with the words: “full throttle and it should vote good luck to you two.” To share a photo of yourself and the beautiful dancer and with an excerpt of the song – “you are phenomenal, phenomenal, Baby, not as beautiful as you” – to Deposit, he left but did not take.

Stars Pietro Lombardi: IT Is his Rihanna? New Song is note on relationship It is the first Time in a very long time that we… Read more “

Has added the statement about a stitch? Because who knows what exactly in terms of women in my private life, and with whom he had, in the past, amorous entanglements…