PewDiePie  YouTube-legend and for many, a large model – Quotenmeter.de

The YouTuber PewDiePie is without a doubt the most successful YouTuber that has ever existed, ever, and probably will be. In the meantime, he has already more than 103 million subscribers.

PewDiePie since 2010 on YouTube

103 Million Subscribers (Channel: PewDiePie)

1.09 Million Followers (Platform: Twitch)

21.0 Million Subscribers (Platform: Instagram)

24,85 Billion Views (YouTube Total)

Status: 10.03.2020

The YouTuber, PewDiePie, bourgeois, Felix Kjellberg, uploads on his YouTube channel regular Videos. Since the age of 15. January 2020 he was, however, in a 30-day YouTube break. The previous YouTube career, PewDiePie is one of the most extraordinary that there were on the platform. Since September 2015, he is the Person with the most subscribers on YouTube. In addition, he is occupied with his channel since 2019 behind T-Series second place on the list with the most subscribers. Prior to that, he was in the period 2015 to 2019, the channel with the most subscribers.

Kjellberg launches already in 2010, with Videos from the field of Gaming. To this end, he published, among other things, Videos to the Games “Minecraft” and the Horror video game “Amnesia: The Dark Descent”. Especially his “Amnesia”-Let’s-Plays were in the audience very popular. To belong to his target group is mainly gamers and young adults. In the year of 2012 PewDiePie had after two years of his breakthrough. 11. July, he reached a Million subscribers, a year later, the number rose to two million. In this time, he was the fastest growing YouTuber. In 2014, the Swede cracked the 30 million mark. From this point on, the number of its subscribers per year rose by an average of 10 million. In November 2018, PewDiePie had a big Hype when he was with T-Series in the subscriber battle to the 100 million mark. The number of its subscribers increased to partly 100,000 per day. So the YouTuber had in November 2018, approximately 70 million subscribers, and in may of 2019 95 million. The 100 million-mark, he crossed then in August 2019. 19. August 2019, he married the YouTuberin Marzia, he is already for several years in a relationship.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diT6jc9flkc(/embed)

The special feature of PewDiePie is that he installs for a few years, his Fans in his Videos. In formats such as LWIAY, YLYL, or Meme Review responds he often Posts of his Fans, or provides you with tasks, such as editing his pictures or to Create an Intro, what he evaluates in a different Video. So it happened that he has used for a video series, the Intro of one of the Fans. In addition, he has made along with great personalities like Dr. Phil or Elon Musk Videos on YouTube. He also has a News series, in which he represents a fake news reporter, and news, as well as Controversy of the biggest YouTuber reported. Published his special subscriber milestones, Felix Kjellberg regularly new Merch. In addition, he has often with great cooperation with companies and has thus, been a PC chair, a private beverage, and more on the market.

But PewDiePie is not, or hardly responsible for it was often in the critique, where he was in the majority of cases. While he fought against T-Series to the 100 million subscribers, he had started a kind of campaign. With the call to Subscribe to PewDiePie made by his Fans for him and asked other people if they could subscribe to it on YouTube. In the case of such a harmless Ask for it, however, remained. His Name, among other things, by the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Christchurch was called. He said in a Video that PewDiePie had inspired him to allegedly do this. From this statement made by the YouTuber distanced himself, however, immediately, and he said several times how much it would disgust, that he was called in a connection. In addition, he is criticized frequently due to its tongue in cheek, part cynical jokes and sayings strong. So Felix Kjellberg would go according to several critics, often too far. It must, however, know everyone, because freedom of expression also applies to YouTube and his Fans love him for his sense of Humor. Even if PewDiePie was often the subject of criticism, and he remains the most successful YouTuber in the whole world, and is for several years continue on the path of Success.

