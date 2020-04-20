Pandemic: This is the new horror film the Evil Dead-maker is

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


In 2013, the American Horror Remake Evil was able to convince many Fans of the Genre. In 2016, followed by the movie Don’t Breathe, which was also Box-Office Hit. Now, filmmaker Fede Álvarez already his next project in his sights. This is a topic that could hardly be any current.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here