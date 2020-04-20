Pandemic: This is the new horror film the Evil Dead-maker is

In 2013, the American Horror Remake Evil was able to convince many Fans of the Genre. In 2016, followed by the movie Don’t Breathe, which was also Box-Office Hit. Now, filmmaker Fede Álvarez already his next project in his sights. This is a topic that could hardly be any current.



The Uruguayan Director Fede Alvarez meets with his next Film the spirit of the time. In 16 States, everything revolves around a pandemic that has catastrophic consequences. Be infected to Zombies and go on their former fellow human beings. In all the Chaos, we meet a mother who wants to save her family at any price. She goes to the centre of the pandemic, and struggling to Survive.

The screenplay of the 16 States comes from the two writers, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. Many of the movie studios saw the Parallels between the script and the current Corona-crisis. Apparently a dispute about who should produce the movie was produced as a result. Finally, Lionsgate was able to walk out the winner. The Studio had already worked with Álvarez in Don’t Breathe, and the Evil Dead Remake.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, is likely to remind the 16 States in terms of content, many viewers of the Will Smith Film I Am Legend. The virologist Robert Neville is seemingly the last Survivor in New York City. The Infected evolved into monsters that hunt the Uninfected. Neville gets by with his German Shepard, Samantha, and embarks on the search for a cure.

16 States could follow a similar approach. When exactly can we expect with the horror film in the cinema, is, as yet, unknown. Also, who will be seen in the actor Cast to, has not been elucidated yet. We will keep you updated about new information.