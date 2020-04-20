Online concerts: Live Stream: These Stars and you can experience it online live

Public life is at a standstill – the Online life of the blooms. These actions and concerts of musicians to accompany us through the Corona of a crisis and provide guarantees for a change in the own four walls.

While the public life is largely still lives on the Online world all the more. So, more and more musicians and artists use their Talent to make our time at home more enjoyable. Which concerts and Live performances of the Stars are waiting for us in the near future online, you can find out the latest here in our Live Ticker.

Joel Brandenstein on 17. April live on Instagram

The German pop singer is a real exceptional Talent. The 36-Year-old reached with his debut album “emotions” directly the first place of the German album charts. The emotions of the singers will perform today evening at 17. April 19 at his Live appearance on the Instagram Account @bunte_magazin.

Miley Cyrus, a day on Instagram

Pop starlet Miley Cyrus has been thinking about very special for the time of the Corona-shutdown: The 27-Year-old is open daily from Monday to Friday at 19:30 GMT under the title “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” live on your Instagram Account @mileycyrus. There you will meet virtually with other celebrity guests like Elton John and Selena Gomez, and hosted an entertaining evening. But also more serious topics such as mental health came in with a doctor for the language.

“One World: Together at Home” Event on may 18. April

What a concert, when you can have many? Even Lady Gaga thought, and it was a whole live stream of the Festival with performances by countless other Stars on the legs. Under the title “One World: Together at Home” give Billie Eilish, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Rita Ora, Usher and many more online your Talent to the Best. The Whole thing has to collect the purpose of donations for the aid organizations, Global Citizen, WHO – already in the run-up to Lady Gaga has collected $ 35 million in the fight against the Corona Virus. In the USA, the Live spectacle on Saturday, the 18th. April transfer of all of the major TV channels and in Germany it can be starting from 21 o’clock on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram followed.

Passenger, every Sunday live stream on YouTube

The British singer-Songwriter Passenger is currently every Sunday at 20 clock in the live stream on YouTube for a cuddly mood. Under the slogan “Isolation Sunday,” he sits down with a guitar in front of the camera and enchants with his voice – a real relaxation guarantee for the own four walls.

Rea Garvey, every Thursday Livestream on YouTube

The likeable singer and guitarist currently meets every Thursday live from 19 clock under the title “the Yellow Jacket Sessions” on YouTube. In doing so, he makes the name all the honor, and is in a yellow Bomber jacket, his own Hits and Cover Songs. In addition, the TV presenter is with his pleasant, Irish accent and his fine sense of humour is a guarantee for a good mood.

STAR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOU

Instantly get all the news to your Stars by following them!