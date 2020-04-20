One World – Together At Home – The biggest online concert in the world

The world health organization and Global Citizen have the Benefit concert One World – Together-At-Home launched, which will be moderated by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

How to stream One World – Together At Home?

Apple Fans can watch the concert for free via the Apple Music and Apple TV App.

The concert was launched by Lady Gaga and is dedicated to the employees of the health care system and all the other unnamed heroes, who against the Corona pandemic, Front-line fighting.

And you, One World – Together At Home stream

With Apple Music

The Apple Music App on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to start and in the search, the Banner One World – Together-At-Home – click on iTunes there is the section “Discover” of the Banner is hidden.

Who wants to only monitor the audio stream, select the tab “Radio“.

With the TV App

The TV App open for iOS, macOS and Apple TV, and the Banner One World – Together-At-Home select-and-click.

Which Stars are in One World – Together At Home?

The question is Who is not was actually? The participants in alphabetical Form: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, long Long, Lizzo, Maluma, Milky Chance, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Apple is streaming the Event not alone: For example, you can do it also TVNow, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook and Instagram but also in the case of YouTube and Twitter watch.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)

What time does the concert, One World – Together At Home?

On Saturday, the 18. April 2020 20 o’clock German time the event, with reports and Interviews from many Stars (Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Rapinoe), and the performances of the US Late-Night presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert begins. The Star-music performances at night from 2 a.m. – for us, this means only at the 19. April 2020 – will start.

