“One World: Together At Home”: Now in the Livestream

It is a historical event and on the night of 18. on the 19. To see the April German time in this country in the live stream be: Lady Gaga, Global Citizen, and the WHO (World Health Organization) invite you to a virtual benefit concert “One World: Together At Home”.

The goal of “One World: Together At Home”: The world of music to bring together and to Act against the Coronavirus inspire. Lady Gaga-curated concert presented some of the greatest and most influential artists and Bands in the world – and the genre-traversing with their Live Performances in the battle against COVID-19 set want!

These Stars have been announced

Adam Lambert, Andra Bocelli, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Awkwafina, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Ray Cyrus, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cassper Nyovest, Céline Dion, Chris Martin, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, David Beckham, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Ellie Goulding, Ellen DeGeneres, Erin Richards, Finneas, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, Oprah Winfrey, P. K. Subban, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Picture This, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Rita Ora, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, Stevie Wonder, supermarkets, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Tim Gunn, User, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

Milky Chance from Hessen

As the only German Act Lady Gaga has invited the Duo Milky Chance to perform in the virtual Show. Milky Chance have made in the past few weeks, with your “Stay Home” Sessions for and with the Fans via the Social Media channels of music. The “Stay Home Sessions” are available today as a Download and Stream available. Milky Chance stated on Instagram: “workers and first responders in the health sector, the fight against the COVID-19-crisis in need of our support! We want to contribute our part, and are therefore at the benefit concert!“

Lady Gaga in the Show is also special value to the fact that all of those are the focus, the involved on the Front line: “We are the medical professionals in the world so grateful. This global pandemic is a disaster. I pray every day for you and also for those who are sick.” In the past two weeks, already donations from large companies such as Apple, IBM, etc, under the co-organisation of the singer. a value of 35 million US dollars for the WHO generated.

“One World: Together At Home” is a global television and Live-Streaming the Event with a total of eight hours (!) in two stages is created. Due to the time difference, there are already at 18. April to see the sechstündige Preshow on numerous Streaming and Social Media platforms: broadcasting time: 18.4., 20.00-02.00 p.m. (German local time)