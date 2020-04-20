‘One World – Together-At-Home Live YouTube broadcasts the global Corona-the concert from 20:00 clock in the live stream

The Coronavirus is (hopefully) the greatest global crisis of our lifetimes, and it provides all people a great challenge in many areas. In such times, many artists get together and want to entertain the people together, and with accompanying actions and collect donations. Tonight the One World: Together At Home Concert, transmitted Live on YouTube.



If countless artists, including many world stars, can be found together and together to give a charity concert is a concert for eternity – at least that was in the past the case. Such will also take place this evening and until late into the night, which will be broadcasted via Livestream on numerous platforms, and also in connection to the call-in should be available – because not many will want to the night to the ears.

At The Benefit Concert One World: Together At Homethat is the result of cooperation between Global Citizen and Lady Gaga, take part in very many well-known artists from all generations. Young artists such as Billi Eilish and Taylor Swift on established for some years, such as Jennifer Lopez and Michael bublé to legends like Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, a good range is covered. But also an artist off the music will speak out, so how about Samuel L. Jackson, Shah Rukh Khan, and Lewis Hamilton.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02yZJDuh8tY(/embed)

The following artists and celebrities will be:

ADAM LAMBERT • ALICIA KEYS • AMY POEHLER • ANDRA DAY • ANDREA BOCELLI • ANGÈLE • ANITTA • ANNIE LENNOX • AWKWAFINA • BECKY G • BEN PLATT • BILLIE EILISH • BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG • BILLY RAY CYRUS • BLACK COFFEE • BRIDGET MOYNAHAN • BURNA BOY • CAMILA CABELLO • CASSPER NYOVEST • CELINE DION • CHARLIE PUTH • CHRIS MARTIN • CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS • COMMON • CONNIE BRITTON • DANAI GURIRA • DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM • DELTA GOODREM • DON CHEADLE • EASON CHAN • EDDIE VEDDER • ELLEN DEGENERES • ELLIE GOULDING • ELTON JOHN • ERIN RICHARDS • FINNEAS • HEIDI KLUM • HOZIER • HUSSAIN AL JASMI • IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA • J BALVIN • JACK BLACK • JACK JOHNSON • JACKY CHEUNG • JAMEELA JAMIL • JAMES MCAVOY • JASON SEGEL • JENNIFER HUDSON • JENNIFER LOPEZ • JESS GLYNNE • JESSIE J • JESSIE REYEZ • JIMMY FALLON • JIMMY KIMMEL • JOHN LEGEND • JUANES • KACEY MUSGRAVES • KEITH URBAN • KERRY WASHINGTON • KESHA • LADY ANTEBELLUM • LADY GAGA • LANG LANG • LESLIE ODOM JR. • LEWIS HAMILTON • LIAM PAYNE • LILI REINHART • LILLY SINGH • LILY TOMLIN • LINDSEY VONN • LISA MISHRA • LIZZO • LL COOL J • LOLA LENNOX • LUIS FONSI • LUPITA NYONG’o • MALUMA • MAREN MORRIS • MATT BOMER • MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY • MEGAN RAPINOE • MICHAEL BUBLÉ • MILKY CHANCE • NAOMI OSAKA • NATTI NATASHA • NIALL HORAN • NOMZAMO MBATHA • OPRAH WINFREY • PAUL MCCARTNEY • PHARRELL WILLIAMS • P. K. SUBBAN • PICTURE THIS • PRIYANKA CHOPRA, JONAS • RITA ORA • SAM HEUGHAN • SAM SMITH • SAMUEL L JACKSON • SARAH JESSICA PARKER • SEBASTIÁN YATRA • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAWN MENDES • SHERYL CROW • SHO MADJOZI • SOFI TUKKER • STEPHEN COLBERT • STEVIE WONDER • SUPERM • TAYLOR SWIFT • THE KILLERS • TIM GUNN • USHER • VISHAL MISHRA • ZUCCHERO

One World: Together At Home live stream, starting at 20:00

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)

The live stream starts tonight at 20:00 and will take about seven to eight hours – so not necessarily the best time for us Europeans. In the above live stream you can be, after the end of the Stream should be available as a recording – it looks to you so maybe on a Sunday to 😉 The exact schedule of the event is not currently known. A lot of information can be found in the announcement of the concert.

” One World: Together At Home

(Global Citizen)

