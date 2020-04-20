One World concert: I’m a Star, I stay at the house of culture

For eight hours, streaming pop music from their living rooms. The Show is to give hope and donations to contribute to make sure – but probably also the Stars of their own importance.

The world needs in times of Corona still Stars? The question was last asked in various international media, suspended on the observation that many famous people who are deprived by the Corona-crisis of their performance possibilities and their daily applause, to develop in the social media an unpleasant penchant for the duration of consignment. Especially bad at the end of March was the Videoin the Gal Godot, Zoë Kravitz, Norah Jones, Will Ferrell and others tried to sing the John Lennon classic “Imagine” to make the world hope to be, or even just something to distract? Embarrassing!

Seen in this way, you could values the eight – hour Streaming and TV-Marathon “One World: Together At Home”, which took off on Saturday evening from 20 o’clock German time until 4 o’clock in the morning, as an attempt to undermine the importance of Stars just now, and the proof, according to the Motto: The world needs hope, music can offer hope, and music can collect money for the WHO and their “Solidarity Response Fund”! Stevie Wonder, Jessie J, Sheryl Crow, Zucchero, Adam Lambert, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many more sent from their living rooms or home studios.

Updates on Coronavirus – twice daily, by Mail, or Push notification All messages for the current situation in Germany and worldwide, as well as the most important news of the day – twice daily with SZ Espresso. Our Newsletter brings you up in the morning and in the evening at the latest. Free Registration: sz.de/espresso. In our News App (download here) you can use the Espresso or breaking news also as a Push message to subscribe to.

Of course, they stressed that the true Stars of the crisis, the heroes of the Corona of the time, all the Doctors and nurses and orderlies are, endanger the self-sacrificing Around-the-clock work, the own health. Unfortunately, there was but, apart from Generalities like “We need better health systems!”, to pay hardly any concrete demands or proposals, for example, how could the Corona-crisis better against virus attacks, guard, or: how system-relevant occupations were appropriate. But maybe that’s too high an expectation of Corona-charity.

The Highlights so first of all: Lizzo put at home on the piano so much Blues and Soul in their rendition of Sam Cooke’s civil rights movement anthem “A Change Is Gonna Come”, that of the exchange the moments of despair and the hope of something really noticeable was. The Frenchwoman Christine And The Queens put in their white-painted, something of a padded cell similar to Studio a pack in the couple dance with their microphone. Otherwise, the Monotony of the acoustic piano tired but and guitar performances. Strangely, it seemed none of the Stars who set so much value on the Visual, to have thought, that you could show in the Background, maybe an interesting video animation, or at least a photo of the command bridge from “Star Trek”?

As a viewer you began, therefore, to compare the interiors: The actress Kerry Washington is one of those people that sort your library by the colors of the Book. The actor Matthew McConaughey has a pretty large printer. Kesha and The Killers put the Music like before their big fireplaces. Potted plants are generally Stars in a very popular, especially palm trees. But what about Pets? Were you locked away? Or Stars do not have Pets, because they are otherwise mostly on the go? The vast majority of it seemed to be in their nicely padded, to go is often something tasteless furnished luxury Apartments and villas well.

Perhaps you stayed awake because it was expected, somehow, so that Lady Gaga could conjure up at the conclusion of the Evening, a large new collectively-Hit out of the hat. A Song that sums up the current mood in roughly the same way as the Supergroup charity Singles “We Are The World” (USA for Africa) and “Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid) in the eighties, took the concern to Ethiopia. But no, it was then only a easy umgetextete Version of the Andrea-Bocelli – and-Celine-Dion-lard chunk of “The Prayer”, with which the program ended. Bocelli and Dion offered you together with Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lang Lang, and you replaced the word “faith” (Believe) by “space” (room), so: “give us space so wel’ll be safe” Lord, give us space so that we can be sure. Amen.

At least they kept to the rules: Everyone played, or sang his part beautifully at home, the digital technology together, then added everything. Even the Rolling Stones got, the Interaction – brings together in split – screen or separately in a split-screen easily. Especially nice, because the usual ultra-casual, it was like Charlie Watts Want the Band classic “You Can’t Always Get What You” then, just a couple of suitcases and an overstuffed armchair drumming and grinned.

The Duo Milky Chance from Kassel, Germany, the only German contribution to the charity program, not rail this split-screen to find but well. Like the HNA, the regional daily newspaper, Kassel, reported on the eve of, the travelled meanwhile, back in Berlin, living member of the Duo for the performance of extra in the home. Milky Chance sat so close to each other in their Studio in front of the Webcam and ignored, unconsciously or demonstratively, all the previously and subsequently expressed Appeals to the Stars to the world, the safety distance is observed. It might bring you back to our initial question: does the world Need yet Stars?