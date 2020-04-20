New images confirm the important Change in the movie

At the end of the year a new Science-Fiction-Epos announces in the cinema: The remake of the cult series Dune – The Desert Planet by Frank Herbert. Director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”, “Blade Runner 2049”) not only plans with a two-parter of the first volume, in contrast to the first film adaptation of David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”) from the 1980s. Also, he fits the template from the 1960s, a little to the present time.

In the process, he makes an important Change: While in the book, as well as in the first movie of the character Dr. Liet Kynes as the man is represented, embodied in the remake, the actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Star Wars: Rogue One”) the Imperial Planetologists of Arrakis, which is for the removal of the sought-after Spice, is responsible.

The reason for the Change explained to the Director that there is, in his opinion, in the template, just to a few female main characters, what he wants to change this. Finally, there is no reason, so Villeneuve, the leader of the Fremen on the planet Dune, no woman is, the peace between the Nations is aiming for.

Dune movie as a prelude to a series of

The Science Fiction movie covers the first half of the first volume of the multi-part Dune cycle, there is also Comics and video games. A second part is already planned, and should then go into production. In addition, a TV series, and other games are planned.

Dune – The desert planet: First picture and the full cast of the remake

In the meantime, more images were released for the Film, the take a look at the rest of the main characters. These include:

Timothée Chalamet as a young Paul Atreides

as a young Paul Atreides Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

as Duncan Idaho Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

as Lady Jessica Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

as Gurney Halleck Zendaya as Chani

as Chani Javier Bardem as Stilgar

as Stilgar Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

as Duke Leto Atreides Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

as Reverend Mother Mohiam David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries

as Piter De Vries Chang Chen as Doctor Yueh

as Doctor Yueh Stellan Skarsgard as the Baron Harkonnen

as the Baron Harkonnen Dave Bautista as the beast Children Rabban

The action begins in the year 10191. While mankind has now populated the universe, deliver feuding noble houses battle for dominion over the planet Dune. On the desert planet, the valuable drug Spice is mined, which is required for the space urgently. During the uproar between the rival houses threatens to escalate, need to adapt to the residents and mine workers alike against the huge and dangerous sand worms.

Dune: Zendaya image assigned to your character

Director Denis Villenueve has written the screenplay with Eric Roth (“The curious case of Benjamin Button”) and Jon Spaihts (“Passengers”). A theatrical release is actually announced for the end of the year. If the Release date because of the Corona-Crisis continue to be durable, remains to be seen.