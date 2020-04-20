MUSICIANS CELEBRATE AND SUPPORT EVERYDAY HEROES

Saturday, 18.04., 20 – live on Magenta music 360

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization starting on Saturday, 18. April, in honor of all the employees in global health, the Live Event “One World: Together At Home“. In the Transfer also Doctors, medical assistants and families from all over the world share their experiences. The support you get from the countless artists and musicians such as Rita Ora, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Chris Martin, Burna Boy and Anitta. Cross all genre boundaries, solidarity extend expressions – by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Andra Day about Ben Platt and Jess Glynne, right up to Michael Bublé. We give you an Overview of the Highlights from the house of Warner.

With their latest Single,”How To Be Lonely“ described you are just in a perfect way the collective emotional state. Besides, they already made with their charity initiative “Stop The Spread – Play Your Part“ in the fight against the Corona Virus was the talk of the. Of course Rita Ora is also in the “One World” of the game.

She is the artist of the hour. And she has a Message. Lizzo want to give the people even in these hard times a good feel and power. Their Album “Cuz I Love You” and the feel-good anthem “Good As Hell“ (feat. Ariana Grande) will make your name all honor.

Always Coldplay front man Chris Martin is engaged. With numerous initiatives and Live Streams he has been advertising since the beginning of the pandemic to a heightened awareness of the dangers – this way, but it’s always charming and entertaining. With “Everyday Life”, published by Coldplay at the end of last year, the Album, which carries the everyday life of the now celebrated hero already in the title.

In March, Charlie Puth reported live on Instagram to word and performete an intimate solidarity concert. Especially in these times, the young Songwriter summons the global unit and tried undeterred whether the adverse circumstances to reach his music to the people. So he was a musician, too many colleagues to inspire, among them greats such as John Mayer.

In these days of crisis, the world stands United. A strong voice for the whole of Africa, Burna Boy, whose latest Album does not bear in vain the title of “African Giant” is. The Nigerian Superstar will give his “Afro-fusion”Sound with “One World: Together At Home” the Best and the energy is skipping with safety.

With Anitta, Latin America has its representative at the Event. The Latin Sensation from Brazil is in your home already the most influential women, as even the Forbes magazine confirmed. Now she wants to make their influence internationally, and to secure your support in the fight against Corona.

