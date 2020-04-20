Musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: The Feelgood series against the corona of Blues culture





The life of Jane Levy (front) has been transformed into a Musical, all singing and dancing, what do you think. Photo: NBC

When the Beatles meet Miley Cyrus and the Beastie Boys on Andrea Bocelli. What is the musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, which starts now on Sky any good?

Stuttgart – The life is too short to waste it with a poor series in front of the TV to waste. We have all seen them: the Dramedy Musical “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”.





The Story in three sentences Something in zoey’s last hospital-investigation gone wrong. Again and again her life in San Francisco is transformed abruptly into a Musical, where everyone around you singing and dancing most intimate thoughts – without realizing that even. But you want to really know what’s going on all neighbors, work colleagues and strangers on the street so by the head?

Is a bit more specific? For example, since the duration of good-humored Simon, who outs himself with a gloomy Interpretation of the Tears for Fears song “Mad World” as a depressed is. An ever-arg friendly valley programmer raps complacent DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”, zoey’s Boss makes use of with the Stones number “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” of the air, and zoey’s paralyzed father begins to Van Morrison’s “Moondance” to dance.









What’s the point? “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” swirled Musical, Comedy and Drama. With its sprawling choreographies, which also changes throughout the streets involving emulating the series of Bollywood cinema and steals his idea for the legendary Episode “Once more with Feeling” from the fantasy series “Buffy – the vampire Slayer”.

This Zoey is known to me If you like Horror, you know the main actress, Jane Levy Fede Alvarez’ films, “Evil Dead” (2013) and “Don’t Breathe” (2016). All the others you may have seen in the series “Suburgatory” (2011-2014).

The disappointment of the day Never Lauren Graham from “Gilmore Girls” was less funny than in the role of zoey’s Head of Joan. Since it is not can even help Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”.

The discovery of the day Alex Newell (“Glee”) plays zoey’s neighbors Mo, a snobbish DJ, which is not a gender identity, and set up wonderfully to Titus Burgess in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” reminds.

Bing Watch-Factor? Despite a few cheesy slips Zoey’s extraordinary Playlist is “suitable” as a Feelgood series against the Corona-the Blues best.

Total stars 2

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist From Sunday, 19. April, at 20.15 hrs a week in double episodes on Sky 1 and on Sky Ticket, Sky Go and Sky Q-on-call.