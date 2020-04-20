





MTV shows “One World: Together At Home” live concert

16.04.2020 (Karsten Serck)

MTV the concert Event “One World: Together At Home, transfers in Germany,” live. The Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert moderated the Show is at 19.4. from 02.00 p.m. to 04.00 p.m. next to MTV to Comedy Central shown. On YouTube and Twitter with a Live broadcast is planned.

In addition to the co-organizer of Lady Gaga will be seen in “One World: Together At Home” including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, long Long, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Already on 18. April, from 21.00 p.m. the Preshow will be presented on numerous Streaming and Social Media platforms worldwide, such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, and Yahoo.

