LGoony – Rihanna (prod. AsadJohn)

LGoony wants to live like “Rihanna” skin and another Song off his upcoming Mixtape “freeze Forever” to get out, but so far still no exact Releasedate. Previously, the Videos have already appeared to “Demo”, “Alone against All” and “Audemars” as a single release.

In the Video LGoony tried by the Jury of “Germany seeks to convince the Superstar” of his talents, and to go in the Recall. In the Text some of the allusions (“Umbrella”, “Work” and “Diamonds are to be found”) to Hits maybe the most successful singer of our time.

“Life is always faster, -eller, ey

Love of money, it does not hurt me

Thousand euros for a t-Shirt, Shirt, Shirt, Shirt

Look how I work, work, work, work, work“

His last Mixtape “Light core”with Hits such as “Time” or “Night”back is now about a year.