Kris Jenner really had Sex in the office with her daughter Kylie?

New Sex headlines to Kris Jenner (64)! Since 2014, the mother of Kim Kardashian (39) and co. is already running with her boyfriend Corey Gamble (39) together with the it, even after six years, obviously, even more dazzling. Most recently, the two were on a wild car-snog when KarJenner Clan for embarrassed looks. It didn’t stop the couple but, now even a step further – in the premises of Kylie Jenner (22)!

In a new episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians baffled Kris and Corey even the camera crew: Actually, the Tour Manager of Justin Bieber (26) of his heart wife visited for only a short while working in the Kylie cosmetics-office visit, but the 64-Year-old wanted to leave your Lover not to go back. After countless tender Kisses the a lot of times grandma said: “Don’t go, you haven’t at least five minutes? Come on.” There was even surprise your Partner: “are you Serious? Yes, I’ll take me,” he rejoiced in the brief pleasure.

Now had to be prevented, so that there would be no recordings of the fleets project: “Okay, people, get out with all of you. Here’s my micro is, I’m going to take a ten minute break”, shooing Kris the production team also. Whether now really what is in Kylie’s Office of delivery, is not sure evidence alone, the images of the scene are not likely to have the youngest of the Jenner-daughter, but probably just excited.

Getty Images Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Getty Images Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, 2020

Getty Images Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, 2019

428 I actually find quite amusing! 925 Wow, really embarrassing!



