Kim old school post photo: Kourtney reveals hair secret

Kim Kardashian (39) gives insight into your teenage years! She posted recently a Throwback Pic on the net, more precisely: A school photo from seventh grade. A Detail on the snap-shot to fell the Fans especially positive – the hair color of today’s Reality TV Queen. The dark mane of Teeny-Kim shows bright strands, which reflect the flash of the camera in a lighter shade of brown. The enormous enthusiasm of the Followers, their sister Kourtney Kardashian (41) was finally forced to reveal the Beauty secret to the light strands…

Because on the day the picture was taken, can Kourtney just remember. And the Details you would like to Kims in followers Instagram no longer deprived: “You’ve made bleaching cream in the hands, and are the day before through your hair hazards – so you got the beautiful orange streaks.” So it helped! And not, as it is the Community with comments like “This girl looks so beautiful, of course,” had suspected.

Whether or not Kim’s hair was really orange, are know your Fans probably never. The comment of your sister shows, however, that the today, million-dollar entrepreneur has always found unusual ways to visually stand out.

Splash News Kourtney and Kim Kardashian at the amFar Gala

Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian, in November of 2019

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian, November 2019

