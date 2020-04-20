Kim Kardashians daughter: “You take care of should you prefer more time with your children”





Poor Kim Kardashian. Since you are in the world on Easter Monday wanted to have a hold on parole to come. Keep your distance, stay inside when the weather is in California so great. But daughter North made the enterprising entrepreneur is by and torpedoed the Home-Video with comments from the Off.

Social distance was important, “we need to educate them,” lectured the 39-year-old Kardashian, with North in the Background wished to speak: “I want to get out,” whispered the six-year-old. “You were already in the garden, but that’s totally fine,” countered the mother. Also you would like to can get out of the house -“more than you know,” said Kardashian. North was interested in the apparently little. They took the Public for a pedagogical Council: “You should prefer more time with your children, not your friends,” chided the mother.

It was not the first Time that the small North has interfered in the Social Media Business of your famous parent. Just a few days ago, the six-year-old had a Cameo appearance in a Make-up Tutorial Video hung.