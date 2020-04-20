Kim Kardashian’s daughter North interferes with Coronavirus-address

You can see in the Video: Kim kardashian’s daughter North interferes with a Corona address.

“Hello California, here Kim is Kardashian West and I want to be with you…“

“And North West!”

Actually, Reality TV Star Kim Kardashian in this Video wants to dedicate himself to serious subjects: Social distance and Isolation.

But their six-year-old daughter North is always in the word.

“I want to go outside!”

“You need more time with your kids and less to your friends take care!“ “It’s true.”

“I don’t know that – can jump you on the bed? Give me two seconds to make this.“

The Video is published on the Twitter channel of the office of the Governor of California.

After only a few hours, the Clip has already been recorded, more than 360,000 calls.

Even if Kim Kardashian is interrupted in the Video of daughter North, talk with the Hashtags of the clip, a clear language: #StayHomeSaveLives – to Stay at home, save lives.