Kim Kardashian: So unglamourös in the corona of a crisis

Normally, Kim Kardashian West, 39, for perfect Contouring, tight-fitting glamorous Looks and expensive luxury accessories. Those days are gone. The corona crisis has brought the mother of four children in the harsh reality back. In an Interview with the digital magazine, Refinery29, the wife of Kanye West reveals exactly how UN-glamorous their new everyday life was really like.

Kim Kardashian reveals: “It is always glamorous”

The corona-crisis in the case of Kim Kardashian her tracks. New life circumstances are for the tough businesswoman overwhelming, because in addition to her Beauty Empire, and in the Jura-training and the filming of their Reality Show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, she has four children, North, 6,, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, for ten months, the supplies and teaching. A challenge for skillful time management, the need for smears in the daily Beauty Routine made. On Instagram, she shows off her new autobiography, I.

Kim Kardashian: her Beauty Routine suffers in self-imposed isolation

Daily Makeup is becoming less and less important, even the personal hygiene in Kim Kardashian out of sheer Stress. Compared with Refinery29, she reveals:

“There are so many days where I’m not even the hair brush, or shower”

If you can do it then but, for the filming of us, more for you feel good, Kim Kardashian. Even if it is only for the Moment, you may have a favorite outfit or a glamorous day Make-up have a positive effect on our mood and gives a bit of normality.

