Khloe K. embarrassed: Mama Kris Jenner thinks only of Sex

Is Kris Jenner (64) is about to open with the topic of Sex? At the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it could run private hardly better. She has not only extremely successful daughters and numerous grandchildren, but also for some years now, happy with Corey Gamble (39) in a relationship. The sex life of the two seems to be very sparkling – the exact Details could now listen to Khloe Kardashian (35)!

In a new episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians appears Kris an important question to a Brunch with her daughters Khloe and Kendall Jenner (24): “I have lipstick on my face? We just fooled around a bit in the car… Sitting in my T-Shirt right?” Corey was at Breakfast, not with it, because the two “the whole night had been awake”. The following were Khloes Taste is a bit too much information. You “love the dynamics of” you have with your mother, but on some issues you should keep he prefers “the mouth”!

According to Kris women went in life through various stages and am now in a where you “can’t have enough of (your) friend” could get. Tristan Thompson’s Ex-girlfriend looks, however, quite different. She is Single, why your mother seems to have a bad Conscience: “It’s a bit unfair that I’m in a relationship and the time of my life and Khloe not.”

Getty Images Kris Jenner in February of 2018 in Santa Monica

Getty Images Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in February of 2020, in Hollywood

Getty Images Khloe Kardashian in January 2020 in Los Angeles

375 I think you should keep the info to yourself.



