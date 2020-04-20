Kendall Jenner as a blonde: How to tell the Fans to Look?

Unusual sight: Kendall Jenner (24) samples as a blonde! The second youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the absolute Model Elite. Also in the network is Kendall a true size: it has a whopping 126 million Followers! Usually you enchanted the fashion designers, photographers and Web Community with her dark flowing mane – but, as Fans don’t account for is likely to be, had Kendall of exactly this adopted for a long time.

In September 2019, the 24-Year-old proudly showcased via Instagram your new hair color. For a few days, they shone in a bold shade of blonde in your pictures. Now, perhaps in the course of the insulation for a long while, seems to Kendall to have in the digital photo album browsed: In a recent Posting, the Beauty is shown with her last Look. To do this, she writes: “A week as a blonde, remember?”

A, the Kendall’s Style seems to be still fresh in the memory, is a Model with a colleague from Hailey Bieber (23): “We will never forget it,” commented the Throwback post. Among the a number of other prominent reactions, the laudatory comment from celebrity Stylist Scotty Cunha is: “I was obsessed with the Look and can’t believe you’re back again so quickly to the dark hair.” What is your opinion? How do you like Kendall better? Vote now!

Getty Images Kendall Jenner, Model

Instagram / Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner in September 2019

Getty Images Kendall Jenner in Milan, September 2019

247 Blonde! This looks so cool. 509 Brunette! The Dark just fits totally to her.



