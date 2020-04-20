Kate Beckinsale (46) freshly in love – your New is a crisp 22 – of the people

The best Anti-Aging regimen? In the case of Kate Beckinsale clearly young, attractive men!

The 46-year-old actress is newly in love. In a man 24 years younger than you. On Easter Sunday, the Briton showed now for the first Time with her new Lover, rock musician, Goody, Grace, tender 22 years young.

Rumors about a possible love affair, it was, after Beckinsale and Grace were spotted in January for the first Time together. In the last weeks of disputes and the Briton commented and Instagram Posts from the canadian singer.

Other celebrity ladies love Kate’s New

With your penchant for the cute Rocker, the 46-Year-old is in good company: Naomi Campbell (49), Paris Hilton (39) and Kate Moss‘ (46) little Model sister Lottie (22) to post regularly heart – and fire-Emojis under the contributions of the young whippersnapper.

However, the beautiful Kate seems to have the race done, and so “have admitted” the British woman and her new Toyboy now officially as a Couple.

The lovebirds are not complied with at their joint Easter walk the obligatory Corona, a minimum of, would be forgiven by the way. Much prefer Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace could their feelings for each other run free, were holding hands, threw themselves dreamy eyes and snuggled unabashedly. Beautiful!

The next Toyboy please!

The “Underworld”Star has a penchant for very young men, is known.

After her marriage to Director Len Wiseman (47) in 2016, after twelve years in the quarries, to bandelte Beckinsale first of all, with actor Matt Rife (23). The said last year the US magazine TMZ: “We dated for us for almost a year. It was complicated.“

On demand, whether he would take back to Kate, he said promptly: “Absolutely!”