When the choice in Men contending Kim Cattrall (63) probably your “Sex and the City”-I’m Samantha, who is involved in the series with a younger man. In 2004 came Cattrall with the 24 years younger Alan Wyse together and gushed over the “ The Daily Telegraph“”I’ve noticed, that it was an interesting experience to be with a man of another Generation because he has a different way of looking at the world”. After five years, the views were too different then probably, and the Couple separated.