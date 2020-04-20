Johnny Depp reveals that he actually lost the tip of his finger

There is new information in the much talked about Finger-Gate! Johnny Depp (56) and Amber Heard (33) have already been separated for four years, but their divorce dragged an ugly war of the roses to themselves. In addition to the mutual accusations of domestic violence also always, johnny’s has been brought so far unexplained finger injury on the table. Has shattered the Hollywood star because now even the brow of the hill, or his Ex’s fault? A new Video could maybe create finally clarity!

Daily Mail has now released a recording of 2018, in which the 56-Year-old about the events of talks five years ago, Amber would have thrown in the armed bottles at him. “The second was a larger one and they kicked you from the distance and she crashed against the Bar, where the tip of this finger, I call now Small Richard, rested and was separated. And all the bones in here was completely shattered,” recalled the actor. The wound had become infected and he would have been afraid to lose a part of his Hand.

In a previous Version of the pirates of the Caribbean had explained to Star that he would have the crest in a door, crushed – but this lie had a reason for that: “I had a pretty bad injury, so I had to protect her at the time”says it in the Clip. Amber claims that her Ex would have hammered in a drug with a telephone against the wall and hurt herself.

Display

Getty Images Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, 2016

Display

Getty Images Actor Johnny Depp

Display

Getty Images Actress Amber Heard



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de