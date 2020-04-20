Joe Jonas says the quarantines-to-Beard fight

The man himself: The thought of Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers-musicians need anyone to separate from his facial hair. In a Video in his “Instagram Story,” he said, “all right, quarantine beard. Let us do it.” And pulled out a razor. Each of the Bart-phases documented the singer also photographically, until only a tiny Rest of it is remained on the upper lip and below the lip left.

Joe Jonas does not find the quarantines-time by the way so bad, because he spends them with his newlywed Sophie Turner.

