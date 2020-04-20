“Jessie”Cast is reminiscent of deceased Cameron Boyce (†20)

At the beginning of July 2019 Cameron Boyce (✝20), was found lifeless in his home in Los Angeles. The paramedics could do nothing more for the “Descendants”actor and had him declared on the spot dead. The actor had died as a result of his epilepsy disorder. Even today, the television show “Jessie”, the series Stars the remembrance of his colleagues. In a small Reunion Debby Ryan (26) with the language of beautiful memories Cameron!

From 2011 to 2015, the 26-Year-old on the side of the deceased shows-favorite in the Disney series played. Last Friday, they told in the YouTube video series Stars in the Housethat she had a very strong connection to Cameron. “We were almost the same age, so we both made the same experiences and each other”have supported, price of gave you.

Also, Cameron’s former Co-Star Kevin Chamberlin was able to keep his emotions at the thought of the former TV darling is unlikely to decline. The Bertram-actor described his Ex-colleagues as a “wonderful soul” and pretty good dancers. Also Peyton List, thanks to Cameron at some point. According to own statements he had made you a better Person.

EVERETT COLLECTION, INC., Action Press Debby Ryan and Cameron Boyce in the series, “Jessie”, November 2011

Getty Images Cameron Boyce in February 2018

Getty Images Cameron Boyce and Peyton List in April 2014



