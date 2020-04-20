Jennifer Aniston: US nurse told exclusively: “This has surprised us!“

There is times of the Coronavirus in a state of emergency in hospitals. Also, Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and co. help where you can.
The Corona-crisis holds the world in suspense. Nurses and Doctors are trying every day to save people’s lives. In Los Angeles the situation is becoming ever more and even celebrities are doing everything they can to make their contribution.
In the COLORFUL.EN-an Interview, a 29-year-old nurse from Burbank now, what delights you in the work of high-profile Hollywood stars, was surprised.
German celebs inspire with stirring Corona promotions!
Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg & co. had several meals supply
Nurse Sandra works around the clock to combat the rapidly-spreading arrive at the end of infectious disease. In the Interview, she admitted honestly: “We see death every day – because every little nice gesture in the memory remains to us.” Because there is no shortage currently in your U.S. hospital, as the 29-Year-old told: “Stars such as Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Octavia Spencer have supported us with lunch and dinner. Halsey has brought us to 100,000 masks over, we can use diligently.”
Donuts from Universal Studios
Which delights to get the clinic staff? “We just Donuts from Universal Studios, were sent to Hollywood. Of Steven Spielberg’s Indian food was one day and the next day Sandwiches, filled with pork. Jennifer Aniston has surprised us with a huge, mouth-watering Mediterranean menu.”
The everyday life as a nurse in Corona is dominated by fear
Even if Stars try regularly with your generous donations, the hospital staff extend their thanks to to Sandra: “Every day I go to work, I’m afraid to get the Virus. Our days are extremely stressful, and many of them are very difficult to bear. Many of my colleagues have the feeling that not enough do.”
Therefore, the nurse made it clear: “Whether it’s a celebrity or normal: Any kind of support is what makes our day better. The help means so incredibly much.”

