Jennifer Aniston: US nurse told exclusively: “This has surprised us!“

Nurse Sandra works around the clock to combat the rapidly-spreading arrive at the end of infectious disease. In the Interview, she admitted honestly: “We see death every day – because every little nice gesture in the memory remains to us.” Because there is no shortage currently in your U.S. hospital, as the 29-Year-old told: “Stars such as Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Octavia Spencer have supported us with lunch and dinner. Halsey has brought us to 100,000 masks over, we can use diligently.”

Donuts from Universal Studios

Which delights to get the clinic staff? “We just Donuts from Universal Studios, were sent to Hollywood. Of Steven Spielberg’s Indian food was one day and the next day Sandwiches, filled with pork. Jennifer Aniston has surprised us with a huge, mouth-watering Mediterranean menu.”

I dance with my children against the fear of The TV presenter lives with her family in one of the most difficult of Corona affected areas of Italy. What makes their courage as they protect their loved one and why Singing is so important now.

The everyday life as a nurse in Corona is dominated by fear

Even if Stars try regularly with your generous donations, the hospital staff extend their thanks to to Sandra: “Every day I go to work, I’m afraid to get the Virus. Our days are extremely stressful, and many of them are very difficult to bear. Many of my colleagues have the feeling that not enough do.”

Therefore, the nurse made it clear: “Whether it’s a celebrity or normal: Any kind of support is what makes our day better. The help means so incredibly much.”

