Jennifer Aniston in “Friends”: 4 Outfit ideas Trends

Over ten seasons and as many years you could not put just a close up in the group of friends, Rachel, Chandler and Phoebe from “Friends” – but also the fashionable change in the role of Jennifer Aniston watch. Just like you, your character, Rachel Green has a penchant for fashion, you don’t live out in of the cult series only professionally but also privately. And to be honest, the series with Jennifer Aniston, not only in terms of relationship, but also from a fashion point of view, was a role model: Finally, you can see the Trends and also want to wear a Rachel Outfit. We have compiled the best suggestions from Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, not only in “Friends”, but now the Trends.
Outfit ideas from “Friends”: these are the top 4 Trends of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel
1. Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in Jeans and a T-Shirt
At least as beautiful as the love scenes of Rachel and Ross, the super relaxed Outfit of Jennifer Aniston. A high-cut Jeans with a blue wash to the white T-Shirt may seem simple, but it is one of the Trends that could keep up today – and this is after all nearly 30 years. Best of all, This Outfit reminds totally to the style of the 90s, not only Jennifer Aniston, but Rachel Green has lived.
2. Rachel in black mini dress
Jennifer Aniston has in her role in the cult series “Friends” a very feminine style and in a feminine Outfit like a black mini-dress. The secret lies in the fine embroidery and transparent Sleeves corresponds to this piece of clothing, until today, the Trends and fits perfect for the petite figure of Jennifer Aniston. By the way: Also the hair clip, the Rachel Green is wearing the Outfit, you can style your hair the same today.
3. Jennifer Aniston in the female floral skirt with T-Shirt
A feminine floral skirt, oversized T-Shirt: A break in style, you know only to well of Rachel Green from “Friends”. Jennifer Aniston is shown in the series stylistically both their female as well as male side and combined and sometimes even both together. Also according to the current Trends you would style your hair is always a contrast to a feminine piece of clothing and more for men Shirt as a blouse grab. This Outfit-Trick knew Jennifer Aniston, of course, already at that time …
4. Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in the Slip-Dress
Not only in the series, also on the red carpet or events you could see Jennifer Aniston in elegant Slip Dresses are not only for the 90s, but also for the actress. The delicate straps emphasize this Outfit with your torso, the cut puts the focus subtly to the figure, without pushing you into the foreground. Prefer Jennifer Aniston is not addressed here, but according to the Trends, but relies on the black classic.