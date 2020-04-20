Jennifer Aniston in “Friends”: 4 Outfit ideas Trends

Over ten seasons and as many years you could not put just a close up in the group of friends, Rachel, Chandler and Phoebe from “Friends” – but also the fashionable change in the role of Jennifer Aniston watch. Just like you, your character, Rachel Green has a penchant for fashion, you don’t live out in of the cult series only professionally but also privately. And to be honest, the series with Jennifer Aniston, not only in terms of relationship, but also from a fashion point of view, was a role model: Finally, you can see the Trends and also want to wear a Rachel Outfit. We have compiled the best suggestions from Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, not only in “Friends”, but now the Trends.

Outfit ideas from “Friends”: these are the top 4 Trends of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel

1. Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in Jeans and a T-Shirt

At least as beautiful as the love scenes of Rachel and Ross, the super relaxed Outfit of Jennifer Aniston. A high-cut Jeans with a blue wash to the white T-Shirt may seem simple, but it is one of the Trends that could keep up today – and this is after all nearly 30 years. Best of all, This Outfit reminds totally to the style of the 90s, not only Jennifer Aniston, but Rachel Green has lived.