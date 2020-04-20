Is showered at home: Thiem returns to the tennis court

What father Thiem holds of specially marked balls? “These are all adult people who are not now embrace the Ball lick and themselves.” Novak and Rodionov in Vienna, Ofner at the beginning of may gets an apartment Traiskirchen. And Thiem has a short how to get there.

To make for a date “hot”, you know, is impossible. The white also Papa Thiem. “The Difficult thing now is to have a goal, because it is not clear when it goes.” The “worst case” would not be, when it comes to 2020, even more and always more is moved. “You have to make it so that you train once, then maybe nothing for two weeks makes. Then you have to bring a wave of clean – they can’t train until the end of the year, and no Matches to play.”

Players trained endurance

In General, his players were very fit. “Tennisfit not, but all have trained a lot of endurance. Dominic was running and inline skating, the others have also made their home program,” said Wolfgang Thiem.